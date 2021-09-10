Lille: probable lines, channel and time of the match

Follow the Ligue 1 Lorient – Lille match, Friday September 10, 2021 from 9:00 p.m., live on television. On which channel will this match be broadcast? What will be the team compositions? Topmercato tells you everything you need to know before the kick-off from Lorient – Lille.





The 5th day of Ligue 1 begins with the match between Lorient and Lille, at Le Moustoir. Tenth in the standings with five points, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s LOSC had signed before the international break their first success of the season against Montpellier at Pierre-Mauroy (2-1), thanks to goals from Yusuf Yazici and Jonathan David. The reigning French champion wants to go on against Hake seventh with also five units. Two weeks ago, the Breton club coached by Christophe Pélissier had obtained a good draw on the ground of Racing Club de Lens (2-2), with achievements of Armand Laurienté and Thomas Monconduit.

Lorient – Lille team rosters

For this match, Lorient must do without the services of Jérémy Morel (ischio), Enzo Le Fée (ankle) and Thomas Fontaine, who returned late. On the other hand, Houboulang Mendes and Jérôme Hergault returned from suspension. In the ranks of Lille, Renato Sanches, Domagoj Bradaric, Jonathan Bamba and Jonathan Weah are injured.





Lorient, the team composition: Nardi – Silva, Mendes, Laporte, Jenz, Le Goff – Abergel, Lemoine, Monconduit – Moffi, Laurienté

Lille, the team composition: Grbic – Reinildo, Botman, Fonte (c), Djalo – Gomes, Xeka, André, Yazici – Yilmaz, Ikoné.







Lorient – Lille: on which channel to watch the match live?

The Lorient – Lille match will be offered in streaming and live on Amazon Prime Video from 9:00 p.m. To access it, you will be required to subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video offer. If the vagueness persists for the television rights of Ligue 1, at present it is Canal + and Amazon Prime Video which will broadcast 100% of the matches of the French championship for this season. To watch Lorient – Lille in legal streaming, there is only one possibility for France: subscribe to one of the Amazon Prime Video solutions.

Score Lorient – Lille

Impossible for you to see this match live on TV or in streaming? Then follow the score of Lorient – Lille on our dedicated Live Match page. Goals, cards… follow this match minute by minute.