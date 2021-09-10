LIVE – Didier Raoult: “I will be leaving my post in a year”

“I have a health pass, I obey the law”, says the teacher
“You are still not vaccinated?” Asks Bruce Toussaint to Didier Raoult. “It still does not concern you, (…) I am for medical confidentiality, I never betray it” he launches.
“I have a health pass, I obey the law, I have a health pass, why I have it that does not concern you” he ended up not let go. “It’s intrusive to ask people.”
“People who die should have been vaccinated because the population that is dying is the population we know is dying, the population at risk,” said Didier Raoult.
“I think this vaccine is protective, protects from 50 to 60% against infections,” admits the professor.
“I am not a politician”, declares Didier Raoult
Didier Raoult returned to vaccination. Emmanuel Macron recently recognized that Professor Didier Raoult “is a great French scientist”, but “through his media coverage” he “may have been able to create these phenomena” of rejection of the vaccine against covid.
“I am not a politician” launches Didier Raoult. “There are people who say that you should not say things, even if they are true because they go against what they think to be the general interest and their opinion, I am not like that”.
“I will be leaving my position as director of the IHU in a year”, says Didier Raoult
The immunologist assures us that he will leave his post as director of the IHU in Marseille in a year.
The immunologist is not “shocked” by the summons of Agnès Buzyn before the CJR
Asked about the summons of the former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn before the Court of Justice of the Republic as part of the investigation into the government management of the health crisis, Didier Raoult does not say he is “shocked” by this summons .
He argues, in an excerpt released before the entire interview, that there is “an environment in the ministries” where it is “easy to believe that we are omnipotent, that we have all the powers.”
An interview with Didier Raoult will be broadcast in full at 9 a.m. on BFMTV. The director of the IHU Méditerranée Infection in Marseille answers Bruce Toussaint’s questions on Covid-19.