LOSC: Olivier Létang admits to needing help for his transfer window

After a title obtained with forceps in the face of tough competition from Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco and, to a lesser extent, Olympique Lyonnais, LOSC is going through a difficult period financially. Important departures have taken place but in limited numbers and a few arrivals have compensated for the shortcomings of the northern workforce. Present at the press conference to introduce his new recruit, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Olivier Létang confessed a very strange anecdote. He would have needed a “little help” to finalize his transfer window.





Olivier Létang: ” On the last day, we had a point to settle but I would like to wink at Martine Aubry who was useful for the validation of Gabriel’s transfer. She gave us a precious boost but the why will stay between us. “

Statements far from reassuring as uncertainties hover around the LOSC. Some are missing in the workforce were not compensated as in attack, or on the right flank with a winger and possibly a side. The Mastiff’s recent results do not help to convince either. Gray areas persist.