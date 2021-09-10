Lost in Random test by jeuxvideo.com

By discovering his first images, we could have believed in a new animation production by Tim Burton. Highly inspired, Lost in Random is actually the new action-adventure game from studio Zoink, which joins the EA Originals label. A title available this September 10 on all platforms.

Tim Burton’s Funeral Wedding, the chessboard ofHarry potter and the sorcerer’s stone, the title American McGee’s Alice… references are pouring out to portray the universe of Lost in Random. It is more precisely from a work of the Australian artist Shaun Tan which illustrates a young girl and her giant dice that the idea of ​​the game is really born. After the dreamlike puzzle-game Fe, the second collaboration between EA and the Swedes of Zoink takes the path of action-adventure; a genre set in a sumptuous dark tale for all ages.

The six wonders of Alea

Tribute to volume animation, Lost in Random reproduces the shapes and colors of what reminds us of Burton’s heyday. Sometimes gloomy then colorful, the nooks and crannies of the kingdom of Alea emerge under our loving gaze. The visit follows the intoxicating melodies of Blake Robinson (Terraria, The Stanley Parable), which recall with pleasure those of Danny Elfman (The strange Christmas of Mr. Jack). The absolutely enchanting atmosphere is quickly installed; and it is embellished with the gritty voice of a narrator who has come to open the way for us to the six towns of a dictatorship led by a queen and her black dice: the decrepit Unibourg, the strange Doubleville, the chaotic Troyaume, the chic Quartebourg , the obscure Quintopolis, then the perfect Sixtopia. Each is governed by its own rules and customs. At the age of twelve, a simple roll of the dice determines in which Alea’s children will end their days.

Our journey begins when our heroine Paire, a young child from Unibourg, is forcibly separated from her adored sister Odd; this one is abruptly embarked for Sixtopie in order to live alongside the sovereign. Our intrepid adventurer then embarks on a dangerous expedition to climb the faces of the kingdom and find her half. She leans on Décisse, a little croquignolet dice, sadly forgotten in a war that put an end to the existence of her counterparts. Up and down Lost in Random turns out to be a real gem of storytelling, delicately constructed within a lore and a universe that never ceases to expand. Accessories created for replayability, the pages of a forbidden tale collected here and there will also tell you the scraps of a once prosperous world.

The inhabitants, too, have so much to tell; atypical silhouettes of Eriam, the evil mayor of the “Upside down City” of Doubleville, in Voiloin, a charming three-eyed creature who assists us more than once. Regrettably, the faces of the other more secondary premises too often look alike, the range of models seeming oddly limited. On the other hand, we appreciate the dubbing work carried out on each of them. The voices give them personality, to the detriment of a too rough lip synchronization which they lack. Locals have their own stories to tell, guided by our alternative dialogue options. Their texts are written by Ryan North, author of The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl from Marvel Comics and d‘Adventure Time, which give them a light tone, sometimes funny and touching, sometimes sharper. Some have alternative quests and missions for you, with cash and collectibles. Most of the time, it will be a question of finding coveted objects, or sending a message to a loved one. During your estimated journey of around 10 hours of play, Lost in Random teeming with things to tell and discover. Be careful not to get lost, because some alleys can look the same. And if the menu is pretty, it is, like the rest of the menu, not necessarily intuitive. Add to the list of faults that accompany your visit a sometimes capricious camera and occasionally laborious travel.

A dice to rule them

The universe of Lost in Random profiting from an almost impeccable coherence, its scenario blends perfectly with its mechanics, in particular related to your faithful Décisse and other elements taken from board games. At the gates of a new corner of life, your companion inherits additional points on his faces; for example, by entering the Troyaume, he is able to roll a 3. And so on. A characteristic which benefits a progression and a well-readable rhythm. Before entering the heart of the action of each region, Paire requires a bit of preparation; This consists of building up a pair of up to fifteen cards, most of which can be purchased from a humble merchant whose body is literally his shop. On the menu: attacks, cheats, traps or even care, among which you will find a sword, arrows, a club, small bombs, a time retarder, poison and other accessories of all kinds. A variety which, at times, seemed to us a little too small over time. So you are at times forced to often buy the same cards, even at the edge of the final chapter.





Once your deck is ready, you are now ready to face the queen’s henchmen and a handful of bosses that you will soon encounter around an alleyway. The fight started, the first step is to store enough energy by dropping crystals on your opponents using your small slingshot. This allows you to accumulate the necessary power to randomly drop cards, throw your trusty dice and thus trigger an active pause. At this point, you are free to select the card (s) of your choice. If your die roll results in a 2, then you can use a card of power 2, or two cards of power 1. The instructions are skillfully executed and are fairly easy to assimilate. On the other hand, it is clear that the action suffers from redundancies in the field, at the risk of the pleasure of fighting.. Note however the presence of a rather nice variety of enemies as the adventure progresses, between the mechanical crows, the bombers, the big unbalances or the followers of teleportation. Finally between the normal mode and the Story mode which clearly weakens the strength of the opponents encountered, the difficulty seems impeccably measured.

The game will be kind enough to let you catch your breath between each ambush, alternating with quieter exploration phases, or other appreciable little level-design subtleties.. On certain occasions, you will also have the opportunity to find yourself in the heart of a life-size game board. The objective is often to advance a pawn to the final square of a kind of goose game while eliminating the enemy obstacles that arise. Unfortunately, the rules fail to diversify; and the idea seems to us globally under-exploited, to the point of being completely absent around the last hours of the journey. Pity. Lost in Random nonetheless remains a hectic adventure that benefits from a dazzling rhythm.

Strong points Superb artistic direction

Delicious sound work

A rich and fascinating narrative universe

Well-executed combat mechanics

A very good rhythm from start to finish Weak points Redundancies during fights

The concept of under-exploited board games

Lost in Random enjoys an exquisite universe, between an artistic direction reminiscent of the golden age of stop motion and a particularly rich narration. Add to that combat mechanics cleverly built and well executed despite some redundancies and some under-exploited ideas. But in the end, Zoink offers us a fascinating macabre tale that never runs out of steam over time and is worth browsing.