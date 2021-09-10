Louane confides in the “worst TV of her life” when she took over a hit from a famous singer

This Thursday, September 9, at the microphone of NRJ, Louane made some confidences on the worst TV of his life. Memories of a past flop that made Camille Combal and Soprano laugh a lot.
For two hours, this Thursday, September 9, Soprano and Camille Combal made their show on the NRJ antenna, receiving a host of guests to accompany them in their delirium. Among these guests, the singer Louane Emera who, put in confidence by the good humor of her two friends, has perhaps said too much. During the show, the companion of Florian Rossi and the Marseille rapper, who has just announced his departure from The Voice Kids, opposed a musical blind test where they had to recognize a song as quickly as possible from its first notes. After having dried on the first pieces, Louane finally wakes up on Sensuality by Axel Red. It must be said that this tube reminds him of a very bad memory.
“My worst TV”
“This is my worst TV of my life!” she launches at the microphone of NRJ. However, the singer initially refuses to explain why she was so traumatized by this television passage, specifying just: “Tap ‘Louane and Sensuality’ on Youtube, you’ll know why”. Tease, Camille Combal then retorts, hilariously: “As soon as you leave, know that we will all type ‘Louane et Sensualité’ on Youtube”. And the young mother to protest, embarrassed: “Don’t do that, don’t do that, don’t do that!” Finally, she says a little more about this belly that still haunts her years later: “Visually, there is no problem. It’s just that the song, you can’t say it fits me very well”. An anecdote that makes Camille Combal and Soprano die of laughter.
A failed recovery
Amused by Louane’s confessions, the rapper asks him why she throws files on herself, causing her own embarrassment. But the guest assumes: “Shame, where in my body is it? Funny.” She prefers to light her own pans herself: “In real life, it’s still nicer if it’s me who throws them than if it’s someone else”. The interpreter of Day 1 did not, however, go so far as to give all the details of the said saucepan. But a little Youtube search, as she suggested, will allow all of her fans to find out that the worst TV of his life was his appearance in April 2015 on the show The tubes that make you dance on M6. That evening, to celebrate the 30 years of the Top 50, the young woman had therefore resumed Sensuality by Axelle Red. A cover that at the time had not been unanimous among the public, and its interpreter.