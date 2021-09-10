Lucette Michaux-Chevry has bowed out – All the news from Guadeloupe on the Internet

During her lifetime, she managed to reconcile political career, professional and family life. Woman of fist, committed to her country, the most famous woman of Guadeloupe is gone, after having fought against the diseaseLoved by some, decried by others, Lucette Michaux-Chevry, “Cecette” for close friends or even “the Iron Lady” left her native land on September 9, 2021.The greatest Guadeloupean politician of the past 60 years, has died after a long illness. Lawyer, wife and mother of a family, she managed to defend the widow and the orphan by taking the oath of office in Basse-Terre in 1954, while pursuing a political career simultaneously. Between 1959 and 2019, she was successively elected: municipal councilor of Saint-Claude in 1959, general councilor of Gourbeyre in 1976, president of the general council in 1982, regional councilor in 1986, mayor of Gourbeyre in 1987 then of Basse-Terre of 1995 to 2014. President of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe since 1992, she was reappointed in 1998.

Alongside her local mandates, Lucette Michaux-Chevry began a national career. In 1981, she left the Socialist Party definitively and supported the candidate Valéry Giscard d’Estaing in the presidential election. In 1995, she was entrusted by the President of the Republic with a mission of reflection on cooperation.





On September 24, 1995, Lucette Michaux-Chevry was elected senator (RPR then UMP). In the Senate, she sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Undisputed leader of the Guadeloupe right, she was able to bring together the main components within the movement she chairs, “Objectif Guadeloupe”.