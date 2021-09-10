Lucette Michaux-Chevry has bowed out – All the news from Guadeloupe on the Internet

Lucette Michaux-Chevry, the most emblematic political figure of Guadeloupe has died after several months of fighting against throat cancer.
Loved by some, decried by others, Lucette Michaux-Chevry, “Cecette” for close friends or even “the Iron Lady” left her native land on September 9, 2021.
The greatest Guadeloupean politician of the past 60 years, has died after a long illness. Lawyer, wife and mother of a family, she managed to defend the widow and the orphan by taking the oath of office in Basse-Terre in 1954, while pursuing a political career simultaneously. Between 1959 and 2019, she was successively elected: municipal councilor of Saint-Claude in 1959, general councilor of Gourbeyre in 1976, president of the general council in 1982, regional councilor in 1986, mayor of Gourbeyre in 1987 then of Basse-Terre of 1995 to 2014. President of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe since 1992, she was reappointed in 1998.
Alongside her local mandates, Lucette Michaux-Chevry began a national career. In 1981, she left the Socialist Party definitively and supported the candidate Valéry Giscard d’Estaing in the presidential election. In 1995, she was entrusted by the President of the Republic with a mission of reflection on cooperation.
On September 24, 1995, Lucette Michaux-Chevry was elected senator (RPR then UMP). In the Senate, she sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Undisputed leader of the Guadeloupe right, she was able to bring together the main components within the movement she chairs, “Objectif Guadeloupe”.
Last term and legal disputes
Her last mandate will be marked by the management of the direction of the Agglomeration Community of South Basse-Terre from 2014 until 2019 when she decides to withdraw from political life. A mandate undoubtedly too many. In 2020, at the age of 91, this great political figure is nevertheless judged guilty of non-compliance with the environment and health code and of the offense of favoristime. This judgment strikes her ineligibility for 5 years.
More information in our edition of tomorrow