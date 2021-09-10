Luna: Pregnant with Paga before their separation? This element shakes the canvas

A few months ago, we discovered the new companion of the Marseillais in the adventure in Dubai. At the time, Paga had made many promises to Luna. He had also claimed to have finally found the woman of his life. However, shortly after this filming, the couple broke up. Luna and Paga then found themselves in the cross. The pretty blonde then confessed to having been deceived by her companion. Recently, the candidate from the Rest of the World finally spoke on social networks about her breakup. Since then, Paga and his new sweetheart have declared war on the pretty blonde. They notably accused Luna of being an escort girl. The cousin of the Marseillais shocked by the attitude of the young man said that he was someone aggressive and manipulative. Luna has also made new shocking revelations about her story with Paga.





Luna: She was about to have a child and marry Paga

Blogger mayamo.tv shared a conservation from the Rest of the World candidate with one of her subscribers in which she made some amazing revelations. Luna first admitted that she no longer took contraception during her relationship with Paga in order to get pregnant. Mistrusting her companion, the pretty blonde had however taken the morning after pill. Shortly after, Luna discovered that she had been cheated by the Marseillais. The candidate had yet promised him many things. He was also on the verge of making his marriage proposal in the cross country. Today, Luna is struggling to forget all the promises of the Marseillais. We hope that the pretty blonde will manage to move on.