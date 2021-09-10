Maeva Ghennam in full bad buzz after rejuvenating her vagina, Mélanie Da Cruz gives her opinion

Lately, Julia Paredes attacked Maeva Ghennam for her comments about her vaginal rejuvenation. In recent days, the beautiful brunette has been the target of criticism on the Web and everyone is going with his little comment. Asked about it in her story Instagram, Mélanie Da Cruz made a big update by specifying that she did not want to position herself: “People know Maeva is my girlfriend, whom they expected reactions to because I always say what I think. But anyway, no matter what I think of this story, if I have something to say, I’ll tell Maeva (…) Friends, it doesn’t talk on Snapchat to sort out what they have to sort out. “





Visibly annoyed that some have been bitter on Maeva Ghennam, Mélanie Da Cruz let it be known that she would never drag her friend or anyone else in the mud: “I’m never going to speak because in life, you have to mind your own business. So there is no point in sending me DMs to ask me what I think because it concerns me. Maeva, she has flaws and lots of qualities too. I’m not going to stop loving Maeva because tomorrow she can make a dumpling but that has nothing to do with my relationship with her. “ A message that has the merit of being clear. Maeva Ghennam, who recently complained about not being supported by her friends, can definitely count on Mélanie Da Cruz.