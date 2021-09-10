[Maj] A much smaller radiator on the new Sony PS5 console?

Last month,launched a new version of its latest consolewithout dwelling on the differences, a few grams less on the scale and a revised design for the vertical support fixing system. And unsurprisingly, the work on weight comes at the expense of certain components, starting with the SoC cooling system.

The content creator Austin evans and his team dismantled this new version and we made a bad discovery: the radiator is simply much less imposing, with a revised design of the main radiator which sees the fins rearranged, while the copper support is also smaller. The fan has also been revised

This regular disassembly was carried out after noting that the air extracted from the console was hotter on this new reference than on the old one, but unfortunately no internal measurement was taken. For the moment.





There is no doubt that we will soon have more information about the actual performance of the console, or rather its radiator.

Update of the news of August 30, 2021.

We criticized the change in design of the cooling system, and … And maybe we were wrong. Hardware Busters has indeed carried out a comparison of the temperatures of the components internally, and the results are very interesting since the SoC gains no less than 10 C! SSDs and VRMs are worse off, but overall, Sony seems to have made a change far from being as cheap as we thought.