Man arrested after reality TV star robbed

A 19-year-old man already known to the police was arrested in Marseille on Tuesday. The suspect was brought before the prosecution and a judicial investigation was opened.

A man was arrested Tuesday morning in Marseille. He is suspected of having participated in the commando which had held up a couple of figures from the TV show “Les Marseillais” on August 28, said the Marseille prosecutor’s office in a press release. According to La Provence, which revealed the information on August 29, it is about Greg Yega (Grégory Yeghiazarian of his real name) and his companion, Mélanie Orl.

The suspect was referred this Thursday to the prosecution for an opening of judicial information “on the count of theft with a weapon, acquisition and possession of narcotics (cannabis) with requisitions for placement in pre-trial detention”, adds the prosecution .





Already sentenced to 18 months in prison for aggravated violence

The “individual domiciled in Marseille (and) aged 19 (is) already known to the courts for having been sentenced in June 2021 to a sentence of 18 months imprisonment including 8 months accompanied by a probationary suspension of a period of two years for acts of aggravated violence and traffic offenses “, also reports the prosecution.

On August 28, two hooded individuals armed with a handgun entered the home of Grégory Yega and Mélanie Orl, two stars of the reality show “Les Marseillais”. “They threatened and abused this couple then fled after stealing luxury watches and various objects,” recalls the Marseille prosecutor’s office.

Seized of the investigation, the Brigade of repression of banditry of the DTPJ Marseille succeeded in identifying one of the two robbers thanks to “the exploitation of the information collected”.