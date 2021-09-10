More

    Man making homemade bombs containing uranium indicted

    News


    By SudOuest.fr with AFP

    In the Haut-Rhin, the police were warned by the training center attended by this young man suffering from psychiatric disorders

    A 26-year-old man with psychiatric disorders was arrested and indicted after the discovery of homemade bombs containing uranium in Rouffach (Haut-Rhin), according to corroborating sources, confirming information from the Chained Duck. The police were warned by a call from the training center where the young man is educated, who had shown his comrades his videos of preparing explosives.


    Swastikas

    Colmar police and deminers went to the parental home on August 26, where they discovered “four homemade bombs”, three of which “in working order”, “powdered uranium oxide” and “a radioactive mineral stone which irradiates at 2,500 becquerels”. This discovery prompted the intervention of a fire department specializing in the detection of radioactive materials.

    Police also discovered swastikas and hoods from the Ku Klux Klan. Auditioned, the young man said he bought everything on the Ebay website and made these bombs to detonate them in a field. The suspect was indicted for manufacturing an explosive device and remanded in custody.


