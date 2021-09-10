Management of the Covid-19: Buzyn summoned this Friday to the CJR for a possible indictment

CONVENING – The former Minister of Health, who had left his post in mid-February 2020, is summoned this Friday to the Court of Justice of the Republic, with a view to a possible indictment for his management of the Covid crisis -19.

Former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn, who resigned in mid-February 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, is summoned this Friday, September 10 to the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) in Paris with a view to ” a possible indictment, AFP learned Thursday from a judicial source, confirming information from the World. This summons to the CJR, the only jurisdiction empowered to judge ministers in the exercise of their function, takes place as part of the investigation carried out since July 2020 on how the government has managed this epidemic. At the end of this hearing, Agnès Buzyn can be indicted or emerge under the more favorable status of assisted witness, if she manages to convince the judges that there are not enough serious or concordant clues that can be retained. against her. Contacted by AFP, the former minister did not respond immediately.

Agnès Buzyn claims to have alerted the Elysee to the potential “danger” of the coronavirus

She had left the government in mid-February 2020 to run, in vain, for mayor of Paris, and had been replaced by Olivier Véran. The former minister created an uproar by calling the municipal elections “masquerade” and stating that she “knew[t] that the tsunami wave was in front of us “ when he left the ministry in mid-February. Yet in January, she publicly said: “the risks of the spread of the coronavirus in the population are very low”, recognizing that this analysis could “to evolve”. Before the National Assembly’s commission of inquiry on the management of the health crisis, Agnès Buzyn indicated at the end of June 2020 that she had alerted the Elysee and Matignon in January of the same year on the “danger” potential of the coronavirus.

“Refraining from fighting a disaster” and “endangering the life of others”

The investigation was opened in July 2020 after the CJR’s complaints commission, made up of senior judges, ruled that nine complaints against the executive were admissible. Since then, other complaints have been deemed admissible and joined to the investigation. The investigative committee of the CJR had been seized of the only offense “abstention from fighting a disaster” but, according to The world, Agnès Buzyn is also summoned Friday for a possible indictment for “endangering the life of others”. AFP could not confirm this information with a judicial source.

Last Sunday, the Attorney General at the Court of Cassation François Molins, who represents the prosecution at the CJR, declared on LCI that “14,500 complaints” on the management of the pandemic had reached the CJR. Parisian investigating judges are conducting a parallel investigation, this time on the administration’s management of this crisis.

