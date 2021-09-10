Manchester United: doubts about his age, his ambitions and his beginnings … Ronaldo warns! – Soccer

By leaving Juventus Turin for Manchester United at the very end of the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo made a choice from the heart, and now seems eager to bring the Red Devils back to the top. The Portuguese even intends to start his new adventure on Saturday against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made his comeback to Manchester United.

Certainly, Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet played, but Manchester United can already rub their hands to have made a huge coup. During the last summer transfer window, the Red Devils repatriated their Portuguese legend, transferred to Juventus Turin for 15 million euros (plus 8 million euros in bonus).

And the five-time Ballon d’Or is already back very motivated, with its traditional desire to win. The 36-year-old striker laid the foundations in his first interview with the media at the English club.

Doubts about his age, Ronaldo prefers to laugh

Aware of the great expectations placed in him by Mancunian supporters to find the path to success, the mythical number 7 of MU wants to quickly satisfy his people. While mocking the criticisms made about his age. People talk about age, but they should know that I am different. I am different from the rest of the world. I show it all the time, year after year, and this year will be the same. (…) They think I’m coming as finished, bla-bla-bla (laughs), warned a very ambitious CR7.

I come to show that I can always score and give the best of me. It is a chance for the club and for me to cross a new course. I still have three or four years of high level ahead of me, added the flagship rookie of the reigning England vice-champion.

The Portuguese want to start against Newcastle

Happy with his comeback and visibly in good physical condition, as evidenced by his double scored in the selection against Ireland (2-1) last week, Ronaldo quickly intends to tread the lawns of the Premier League: from this Saturday with a match home against Newcastle Despite his late arrival and the lack of training with his new team-mates, the Funchal native wants to start.





I remember my first Old Trafford game. I was so nervous! Of course I will be on Saturday, but I am more mature and experienced. I’ll be ready! I’m going to get ready and put the pressure on Ole to start in the eleven! I am here to win again and again. I am ready, he said. You will understand, the comeback of CR7 with MU on the ground is therefore imminent.

