Manon Marsault victim of witchcraft from Carla Moreau? New shocking revelations unveiled

Yesterday, Manon Marsault of the Marseillais revealed that she was once again a victim of witchcraft, and she made worrying revelations about it on Snapchat … Something to worry Internet users, who immediately drew the parallel with Carla Moreau ! Indeed, a few months ago, the emblematic candidate of the Marseillais was accused of having used witchcraft on several reality TV candidates, with audios that have been around the web. If an investigation is currently underway to try to disentangle the true from the false, new unofficial information has just come out., and the writing of melty offers you to know more below …





Manon Marsault victim of witchcraft from Carla Moreau? – Credit (s): Instagram manontanti

During a question-and-answer session launched on his Instagram account, TMZFrance_ revealed that he had audios that were not released on the web and where Carla Moreau could be heard speaking “Children of Marseilles in particular rather sordid wishes during the first pregnancy of Manon Tanti as well as certain things on the ex of Kevin”… If this revelation is true, it would therefore confirm that the candidate attacked Manon Marsault during her first pregnancy! Case to be continued … Also find out here if Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj will soon be back in a reality TV with their clear answer.