manufacturers finally let go of the reins of the multimedia interface

Even if the Mégane IV will remain in the catalog long enough to make the transition, the new Mégane E-Vision is a small revolution for the diamond in many ways. Aesthetics, first, with lines prefiguring a new style, but also in terms of profile, the Mégane no longer a sedan, but a crossover. It’s fashion, it seems!

Above all, it is a 100% electric Mégane, developed on a brand new platform that ignores combustion engines. From this point of view, Renault is clearly distancing itself from Peugeot, which continues on its classic 308 thermal / hybrid scheme, even if an electric variant is on the program for 2023.

A choice that could initially put off customers who cannot necessarily all switch to electric, especially those who do not have access to a home outlet. But where Renault hits hard is the adoption of an Android OS embedded system.

Your car like a second smartphone

Renault is today the only car brand with Volvo (and Polestar) to start with this relatively simple strategy: no longer wasting time and money on developing operating systems that are often not very ergonomic, slow and poorly adapted. .and leave it to a specialist in the genre. In this case the American firm Google, which stands out from Apple in this area. The Cuppertino giant does not currently have an Android Automotive OS equivalent …





The advantage of a native Android system, rather than a basic Android Auto by smartphone, is precisely that you no longer have to connect your phone. The touch screen of your car itself becomes your Android system, connected, with its application store (reduced, of course, to specific car applications), but above all with its excellent fluidity, its studied ergonomics and its customization.

Manufacturers have only very rarely been great specialists in the man-machine interface. Most systems produced by brands are quickly outdated, sometimes slow, and rarely convincing from a visual and usability perspective.

Google was not mistaken in developing Android Automotive: if Volvo and Renault are currently the only ones to adopt it, PSA will switch to it from 2023, and we bet that other large groups will follow suit quickly. The electric car also seems to greatly help Google in the democratization of this interface, since in the United States, the next models, such as the GMC Hummer EV, will switch to Android Automotive.