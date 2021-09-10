Marc Marquez leads first free practice session at GP Aragon

This Friday morning, the native of Cervera – a two-hour drive from Alcañiz – dominated the first free practice session of the GP of Aragon, taking control from the start and pressing his opponents’ helmets in passing a soft tire at the rear on the end.
Five times winner here in MotoGP, the Catalan leads the proceedings with a time of 1’48”048 ahead of the reigning world champion Joan Mir, at almost a second (at 0”971), and Francesco Bagnaia (at 1”145). Moreover, apart from Marquez, the gaps are very tight for the members of the Top 10, where we find the French Johann Zarco (7th to 1”324) and Fabio Quartararo (8th to 1”403).
The first named, back from a road trip from home to MotorLand, finished the session well. For his part, the leader of the World Championship knows that this meeting is not the most suitable for him and his motorcycle and will have to manage his weekend to keep as many points as possible of his current nest egg (65 pts d ‘lead over Bagnaia in the World Championship).
Finally, this Friday marked the arrival in competition of Maverick Viñales on Aprilia. Transferred during the season after the termination of his contract with Yamaha, the Spaniard got into the wheels of his new teammate Aleix Espargaro during the first laps, signing for the time the 19th time (at 2”139) .