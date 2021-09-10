Marseille: probable lines, channel and time of the match

Ligue 1, 5th day: follow the AS Monaco – OM match, Saturday September 11, 2021 from 9 p.m., live on TV. What channel will this match be broadcast on? What are the compositions? What is the Ligue 1 schedule for the day? Topmercato tells you everything you need to know before the start of Monaco – Marseille.





The main poster of the 5th day of Ligue 1 opposes AS Monaco to Olympique de Marseille, at the Louis-II stadium. In difficulty since the start of the season, the Principality club nevertheless recovered before the international break by winning on the field of promoted Troyes (2-1), with a double from Sofiane Diop. Fourteenth in the standings with four points, the team coached by Niko Kovac is aiming for a pass of two against Phocaeans fifth with seven points, already five units from Paris Saint-Germain. Two weeks ago, Jorge Sampaoli’s players got the better of AS Saint-Etienne at the Orange Vélodrome (3-1) on goals from Mattéo Guendouzi, Gerson and Cengiz Ünder. This meeting against the Monegasques is a first test for Dimitri Payet’s partners.

Monaco – Marseille team rosters

The Principality’s club will not be able to count on Krépin Diatta, Djibril Sidibé, Guillermo Maripan and Kevin Volland. On the Marseille side, Arkadiusz Milik is still not fit to play, while Jordan Amavi will also be unavailable.

Monaco, the probable team composition: Nübel – Aguilar, Maripan, Badiashile, Henrique – Tchouaméni, Fofana, Jean Lucas – Diop, Martins, Ben Yedder (c).

Olympique de Marseille, probable team composition: Mandanda (c) – Saliba, Balerdi, Peres – Rongier, Kamara, Guendouzi, Gerson – Ünder, De la Fuente, Henrique.











Monaco – OM: on which channel to watch the match live?

The Monaco – Marseille match will be broadcast live streaming on Canal + Offset at 9:00 p.m. To see it, you will have to subscribe to the Canal subscription. While the vagueness is still present concerning the television rights of Ligue 1, for the moment it is Amazon Prime and Canal + which will broadcast all the matches of the French championship for this season. To watch Monaco – Marseille in legal streaming a unique solution for France is available to you: subscribe to one of the Canal + offers. We tell you more below.

Score Monaco – Marseille

Can’t watch this match live on TV or stream? Therefore, follow the Monaco – Marseille score on our dedicated Results page. Goals, cards… follow this meeting minute by minute.

How to watch Ligue 1 this season?

To watch 100% of Ligue 1 this season, you will need two offers: Amazon Prime + Pass Ligue 1 (you will have access to 80% of the matches including the famous Sunday evening meeting at 8:45 p.m. and seven other matches) and Canal + for the Saturday meeting at 9 p.m. and Sunday meeting at 5 p.m. Another interesting solution for Freebox subscribers and non-subscribers: download the Free Ligue 1 app. You will not have access to the match live, but you will be able to see the best actions and goals almost live. Here is the full TV program of the Ligue 1 matches being played this Saturday, September 11, 2021: