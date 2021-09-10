Martin Blachier cancels his participation because of “very serious threats and intimidation”

The situation has never seemed so tense between doctors and opponents of vaccination. For many weeks, some health professionals present on television sets to discuss the health situation have been the target of insults but also death threats. Vaccination centers and pharmacies were also vandalized.

This Wednesday, September 8, Cyril Hanouna and the TPMP band wished to address this worrying subject. To debate, several guests were also present on the set, such as Jean-Paul Hamon, general practitioner, Yann Moix, or Olivi Oliv, committed citizen. Fabrice Di Vizio also intervened in the debate, but by videoconference. Before launching the discussion, Cyril Hanouna wanted to evoke Martin Blachier: the epidemiologist was also to participate in the show, but finally canceled his visit. “He told us to explain to you why he won’t be here tonight. It is a subject that was very close to his heart. He spoke about it with the production this morning.“, began the host.





Affected by threats and very affected by this situation, Martin Blachier has therefore chosen to play the card of caution. “You should know that he himself is at the heart of very serious threats and intimidation, sometimes physical attacks. It’s quite complicated for him and he preferred to decline our invitation for fear of repercussions. He prefers not to take risks and we understand it“, added Cyril Hanouna.

Aurélien Gaucher