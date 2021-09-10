Marvel’s Wolverine: Insomniac Games releases its claws for the exclusive PS5, a short but intense trailer

This is certainly one of the surprises of this PlayStation Showcase! While we were waiting for Insomniac Games at the turn with a new opus Marvel’s Spider-Man, which the studio also offered us during this presentation, the studio took us by surprise by also announcing another project in the Marvel universe.

After Marvel’s Spider-Man, then Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, part of the Insomniac Games studio, which was not requisitioned recently on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and who got his hands on the stand-alone starring Miles Morales, has embarked on a brand new project that will feature Logan, James Howlett’s real name, aka Wolverine.

With superheroes, Insomniac Games seems to have found a subject and a playing field conducive to its creative ambitions. And it must be said that the success of the film Logan in 2017 confirmed the popularity of the character, embodied on the screen by Hugh Jackman. For now, the very brief trailer has not given us the opportunity to see the little face that this dear Wolverine will wear in this new production.

Still, the trailer manages, in a few seconds, to set its atmosphere : an upside-down bar, big unconscious arms on the floor and a man sitting opposite the bar, cowboy hat aimed at his head and checkered shirt, finishing his drink. In view of these few elements, nothing suggests that this is a game featuring this dear Wolverine.





The end of this trailer is revealed to us at the end, while a thug gets to his feet to do battle with the stranger who is at the bar and who is, most certainly, at the origin of this mess. Feeling his enemy, armed, approaching behind his back, our mysterious stranger clenches his fist and reveals his adamantium claws.

No release date was revealed during the PlayStation Showcase but from what we know, Marvel’s Wolverine is currently at the start of its development on PlayStation 5 within the studios of Insomniac Games and seems to be intended only for this. support.

