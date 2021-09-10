Matrix 4: what song do we hear in the trailer? – Cinema News

The trailer for “Matrix 4” features music from 1967. It is “White rabbit” from the group Jefferson Airplane. A song whose lyrics fit perfectly with the trailer and the universe of The Matrix.

“One pill makes you larger, and one pill makes you small, and the ones that mother gives you. Don’t do anything at all. Go ask Alice …“





References to the pills ingested by the hero (the blue pill and the pink pill), the allusion to Alice in Wonderland … In the first Matrix, Morpheus promises Neo that he will stay in Wonderland if he absorbs the red pill, and tells him that he will show him where the rabbit hole goes … We can also see in the trailer a shot on a cover of the book Alice in Wonderland, and a rabbit tattoo on the arm of actress Jessica Henwick.

Here is a song ideally chosen to accompany the trailer of Matrix 4 of Lana Wachowski which was unveiled yesterday!

a title signed Jefferson Airplane, and whose title also echoes Matrix: White Rabbit.

The title of this psychedelic rock group has often been heard in series or films, in the past, from DC: Legends of tomorrow to CRAZY without forgetting Platoon in particular.

Matrix 4 will be released on December 15, 2021 in France.