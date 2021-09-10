Mbappé, a nasty flaw pointed out by Pauleta

Despite statistics for the least convincing, Kylian Mbappé can do even better, according to Pedro Miguel Pauleta. And the presence of Lionel Messi at PSG should help him.

Remained silent at Euro 2020, Kylian Mbappé has not been spared by critics. For some observers, the Parisian striker lives in any 2021 year, whether with the PSG or the Blues. With 31 goals in 33 matches with the capital club, the tricolor world champion is yet the second most prolific European striker, only ahead of Robert lewandowski, who panics the counters like no one else with his 35 goals in 26 games played with the Bayern Munich.

But according to Pedro Miguel Pauleta, the Bondynois can actually do a lot better. Blame it on a certain waste in the finish. “He has enormous room for improvement”, he confided in an interview with the site of the League, pointing to his “Efficiency in front of the goal”. “He must do even better. Thanks to the experience he will acquire over the years, he will better read situations and make the right decisions, he explained. For example, if he currently needs five chances to score three goals, in two or three years he will be able to do it with one less chance. As he gets older, he will be finer, smarter in his movements and will get to know the game better. Even if he already analyzes his opponents very well, he can only think about it. to improve.”





It can only get better

The Portuguese, on the other hand, underlined the progress of the former Monegasque on the physical level. “It’s true that he worked a lot on his physical condition, that he developed his muscles. If you are good physically, you will make the difference. Kylian understood it perfectly, he confided. I don’t think he’s changed his game. But by being better physically, he can benefit more from his speed. For example, appeals and counter-appeals, if you are physically good you can do 15-20 in a match, otherwise you do half as much. The difference is there. Kylian is a player prepared to do 90 minutes at the top. “

And while Lionel Messi must now team up with Lionel Messi and Neymar, the Eagle of the Azores has also spoken on his positioning. And if we are to believe the former Bordeaux player, it is in the left lane that he is most likely to shine. “He has more space to express his power and speed. But, when he moves in the axis, the advantage is that he is closer to the goal and that more chances are created. Now, with Lionel Messi, the three offensive players will switch a lot. But he will grow a lot with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, he explained. I’m sure Mauricio Pochettino will find the right solution to make them play together. ”