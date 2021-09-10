Mercato: Juventus lets go of its truths about the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Football – Mercato – Juventus
A few days after the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United, Federico Cherubini, sports director of Juventus, reveals the behind the scenes of this transaction.
This is one of the very big transfers of the summer. Three years after his arrival, and one year from the end of his contract, Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus in order to return to Manchester United club with which he had shone and which had allowed him to reveal himself at the highest level. And yet, this transfer took a long time to materialize since until the last days of the transfer window, everything suggested that the fivefold Golden Ball would honor his last year of contract with the Old Lady. Finally, three days before the end of the market, everything accelerated, and although Manchester city seemed to hold the rope, these are the Red devils who won the bet for a transfer estimated at € 15M payable in five installments with bonuses that could reach the sum of € 8M. Asked about this soap opera, Federico Cherubini lets go of his truths.
Juve regrets the timing of the negotiations …
In the columns of Tuttosport, the sports director of the Juventus commented on the speed of negotiations for this transfer: ” Mendes at work since June? It is true, but with different signals. I don’t mean to be hypocritical and say that Ronaldo’s handling of the situation on August 28 was pleasant, if it had happened a month earlier it would have been better for everyone. We took care of this three days before the end of trading, but the only potential risk was that a player like Kean would not be available in the last week of the market. They say: “hey, but Juve weren’t ready to replace Ronaldo, they should have taken precautions earlier”. I answer: there are times that cannot be managed, I mean: not all players wait until August 31 to understand if Ronaldo leaves or stays. I would like to remind you that in recent years we have often paid to end a relationship with a player. I have to say that, as in all transactions, there is always something that could have been done better, but I also know that with other clubs we could not even have gotten compensation. “
… but is delighted to have negotiated with Manchester United
However, Cristiano Ronaldo seemed closer to joining Manchester city who perhaps could have offered more. The transfer figures have indeed been criticized by supporters of the Juventus. But there too Federico cherubini has an explanation. ” There wouldn’t have been the conditions. From that point of view, United behaved differently. In a market where everyone is doing well, United has behaved like a club with tradition. Then, let’s face it, once Cristiano Ronaldo tells us about how he did it, there can’t be a different ending. At that time he was very direct, he was expressing his will and we, as I said, reacted with the good of the club in mind and not the immediate good, but with a view to developing a plan that could have started more early. We couldn’t force a person to stay in a context they no longer recognized. With all due respect to Ronaldo, I will quote what the president said at the inauguration of the museum: “Our history is made of great champions, coaches and managers, but the club is still the thing. more important “. This is the philosophy that guided us on this occasion as well. », He adds to Tuttosport.