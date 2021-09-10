Mercato: Juventus lets go of its truths about the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Football – Mercato – Juventus

Posted on September 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. by AM

A few days after the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United, Federico Cherubini, sports director of Juventus, reveals the behind the scenes of this transaction.

This is one of the very big transfers of the summer. Three years after his arrival, and one year from the end of his contract, Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus in order to return to Manchester United club with which he had shone and which had allowed him to reveal himself at the highest level. And yet, this transfer took a long time to materialize since until the last days of the transfer window, everything suggested that the fivefold Golden Ball would honor his last year of contract with the Old Lady. Finally, three days before the end of the market, everything accelerated, and although Manchester city seemed to hold the rope, these are the Red devils who won the bet for a transfer estimated at € 15M payable in five installments with bonuses that could reach the sum of € 8M. Asked about this soap opera, Federico Cherubini lets go of his truths.





Juve regrets the timing of the negotiations …

In the columns of Tuttosport , the sports director of the Juventus commented on the speed of negotiations for this transfer: ” Mendes at work since June? It is true, but with different signals. I don’t mean to be hypocritical and say that Ronaldo’s handling of the situation on August 28 was pleasant, if it had happened a month earlier it would have been better for everyone. We took care of this three days before the end of trading, but the only potential risk was that a player like Kean would not be available in the last week of the market. They say: “hey, but Juve weren’t ready to replace Ronaldo, they should have taken precautions earlier”. I answer: there are times that cannot be managed, I mean: not all players wait until August 31 to understand if Ronaldo leaves or stays. I would like to remind you that in recent years we have often paid to end a relationship with a player. I have to say that, as in all transactions, there is always something that could have been done better, but I also know that with other clubs we could not even have gotten compensation . “

