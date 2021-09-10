Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Joan Laporta will soon complete a hot file!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on September 9, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. by La Rédaction

Now that the transfer window is over, Joan Laporta can focus on contract extensions, including that of Sergi Roberto. The optimist reigns in the Barcelona camp since the Spanish midfielder should extend its lease for two seasons.





TO Barcelona, the transfer market has not been easy. From beginning to end, Joan laporta remained on the alert. First to recruit intelligently, then to downsize the workforce Ronald koeman. Along with all this, Joan laporta sought to lower the salary of the captains of the Barça. After Gerard Pique and Jordi alba, it’s Sergi Roberto who should make a financial effort to help his club, and the outcome seems very near.

“These are unprecedented gestures in Barcelona, ​​they have become, they already were, but even more, heroes of Barça”