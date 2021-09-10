Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Joan Laporta will soon complete a hot file!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
Now that the transfer window is over, Joan Laporta can focus on contract extensions, including that of Sergi Roberto. The optimist reigns in the Barcelona camp since the Spanish midfielder should extend its lease for two seasons.
TO Barcelona, the transfer market has not been easy. From beginning to end, Joan laporta remained on the alert. First to recruit intelligently, then to downsize the workforce Ronald koeman. Along with all this, Joan laporta sought to lower the salary of the captains of the Barça. After Gerard Pique and Jordi alba, it’s Sergi Roberto who should make a financial effort to help his club, and the outcome seems very near.
“These are unprecedented gestures in Barcelona, they have become, they already were, but even more, heroes of Barça”
Present this Thursday at a press conference on the occasion of the presentation of Luuk de Jong, Joan Laporta confided his optimism on this issue: “ It is progressing very well, it has been agreed and I think he is awaiting the signature. We have just completed everything, the documentation is missing but in principle it has already been done. Sergi, like the other captains, made this gesture of support for the club in these times of great economic difficulty and I insist on the fact that these are gestures that we will never forget, they are unprecedented gestures in Barcelona, they have become, they already were, but even more, heroes of Barça “. For its part, the daily Sport announces that Sergi Roberto is expected to extend its lease for two years. Unlike the other captains of the workforce, the negotiations were in no hurry as there was only one year of contract left. Sergi Roberto. The Spanish midfielder is expected to carry part of this season’s salary over to the next two. Great news for the finances of the Barça.