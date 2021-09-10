Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Neymar, Messi … PSG hits the jackpot thanks to its stars!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Having become a true global brand over the years, Paris Saint-Germain is fortunate to be able to count on its stars in order to secure prestigious partnerships.

When buying Paris Saint-Germain in 2011, QSI had set two major goals to accomplish with the capital club. The first was obviously to set up a team capable of winning everything on the French and European scene. The second, highly symbolic, was to transform the Parisian team into a true global brand, thus making the PSG a real soft power tool for Qatar. In this perspective, the residents of the Princes Park have endowed themselves with a constellation of stars, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Leo Messi, David Beckham, Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Sergio ramos, Thiago silva Where Marquinhos to recite nobody else but them. And if the sporting objective has only been half-achieved for the moment, the PSG not yet managing to get the grail that is the Champions League despite its clear domination in France, it is as much to say that that of becoming a global brand has been accomplished.

Neymar and Lionel Messi, symbols of limitless expansion

It’s very simple, some of the most prestigious brands in the world are snapping up to forge partnerships with the Parisian club. Of course, Parisian stars are no stranger to this. Let’s take the case of Neymar, for which the operation to recruit him in 2017 cost nearly € 490 million between the amount of his release clause and the payment of his salary over five years as revealed by the Spanish media El Mundo . The investment is astronomical, but it has obviously already paid off. Indeed, as indicated in a report recently unveiled by MARCA , the Brazilian international who arrived four years ago from FC Barcelona brought in € 400m in profits to PSG… just in his first year at Paris ! Figures stemming from the global impact of his transfer to the French capital and the trade agreements that were signed in the months that followed. At the same time, the arrival of Neymar to PSG has led several major brands to take a close interest in residents of the Princes Park. So, always according to MARCA , it is considered within the Parisian management that the mere presence of Neymar favored the fact that Jordan Brand and Replay become club sponsors.





Of course, this is not limited to Neymar and the year 2017. Let us take two recent events. Until then dressed by Hugo boss, the PSG changed sponsor and signed a two-year contract with the house Dior. To take the measure of such a partnership, it should be noted that this is the first time that the prestigious brand has partnered with a sports club. This unique and unprecedented collaboration is an additional materialization of the fact that the PSG has indeed made a place for itself in the world of fashion and lifestyle, the city of Paris obviously helping in this regard. the Qatar He understood this in 2011 and won his bet. But it is not only in this area of ​​sponsorship that the PSG advance. Indeed, this Thursday evening, the Parisian club formalized a partnership forged with Crypto.com. The world leader in cryptocurrency has thus committed to the terms of a three-year contract which will bring back between 25 and 30 M € bonus included to the current leader in the ranking of the League 1 according to information from The team .

Here again, it is necessary to take the measure of the thing, especially with regard to the sum paid by Crypto.com. Indeed, this is the largest amount for a brand that does not appear on the team’s training and match kits. And this would not have been possible without the presence of Lionel messi. The team indicates that the negotiations between the company and the PSG had started before the arrival of the Argentinian this summer, but on much smaller financial bases. Finally, the presence of the one we call La Pulga turned out to be crucial to inflate the numbers, he, part of whose remuneration is paid in cryptocurrency, just as his arrival is a huge boost for sales of shirts, the tunic flocked in his name accompanied by the number 30 is selling like hot cakes, to the point where it is now difficult to get hold of it.