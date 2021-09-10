Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Pochettino receives a first strong message from his new nugget!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 10, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. by GdSS

Recruited by PSG at the very end of the summer transfer window, Nuno Mendes arrives in the skin of a potential holder in the capital. And the Portuguese left side speaks in detail on his profile, even recommending his tactical preferences to Mauricio Pochettino in passing.

With the arrivals of Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lionel messi, the PSG ensured the presence of high quality and very experienced elements for the seasons to come. Corn Leonardo also completed a last minute move at the very end of transfer window summer, to say the least daring, since he managed to obtain the signature of Nuno mendes (19 years old). The young Portuguese left-back, attracted from Sporting Lisbon in the form of a loan with an option to buy, is also presented as one of the great hopes of world football in his post, and he was also courted by Manchester city. In a large interview given to the Parisian this Friday, Nuno mendes sent a strong first message to Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of PSG, on its positioning.





Mendes prefers to play 3-5-2

The Portuguese international, so far accustomed to playing in a five-a-side defense with three central defenders in the Sporting Lisbon, does not hide his preference for this system even if the PSG rather tends to line up a 4-3-3: ” It’s different because with three exchanges I have more freedom to attack, I can climb more. When I come back and there are three defenders behind me, it makes it easier for me. But for me it’s the same, I’m used to attacking and defending », Indicates Nuno Mendes, who therefore clearly displays his tactical preference, specifying all the same that he “ did not speak about it ” with Mauricio Pochettino for the moment. The new recruit of the PSG adds: “ Is it important to defend well when you’re an attacking full-back like me? Its very important. If we don’t take goals, we have a better chance of winning the game. For my part, not to mention specific aspects, I still have a lot of progress to make. I’m only 19 and a lot to learn », Confides the new number 25 of the PSG.

“We have a similar profile with Hakimi”