Mercato: Messi will return to Barcelona, ​​Pogba is getting closer to Real Madrid!

SPORT: “De Jong, the tank that Koeman wanted”

SPORT gives pride of place to Luuk De Jong, the 9th weight that Ronald Koeman wanted at FC Barcelona. Sergio Agüero, he assures that Lionel Messi will one day return to Barcelona. “When I negotiated with the club, I spoke with Leo. He told me that everything was not settled. When I signed, he still hadn’t signed his new contract. When I learned of his departure from Barça, I was in shock. Recently, I spoke with him. He will come back to live in Barcelona in a few years. “

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “The new Luuk”

De Jong is also on the front page of Mundo Deportivo, which gives the floor to Joan Laporta at Barça: “It is Koeman who decides on all the sporting aspect. The Catalan newspaper also explains that Paul Pogba is once again in the sights of Real Madrid in the transfer window. A reconciliation could take place as early as this winter.

AS: “Eternally young”

Covered the stainless steel Luka Modric, who would arrive at age 36 “in the best shape of his physical life and in his state of mind. The Croatian midfielder is eager to go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and would like to extend before this big meeting, he who is under contract until June.





MARCA: “The key to Qatar”

Marca focuses on the Spanish selection and ensures that Ferran Torres is “the key to La Roja to secure a ticket for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. At 21, the Manchester City striker is Luis Enrique’s most used player in the Spanish national team.