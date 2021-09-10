Mercato: This is how Pep Guardiola missed the huge Cristiano Ronaldo blow!

Football – Mercato

Posted on September 10, 2021 at 6.30 p.m. by Dan Marciano

Cristiano Ronaldo ended up returning to Manchester United this summer. But according to some sources, the Portuguese striker favored another team.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have signed the last big contract of his career during the month of August. The 36-year-old Portuguese striker has decided to leave the Juventus one year from the end of his contract. Interested, the PSG had surveyed his entourage, but had made no offer to the Italian team as announced on 10Sport.com exclusively. Ultimately, CR7 engaged with Manchester United, his former team, at least until 2023. Revealed within the Red devils , Ronaldo did not hide his joy when discussing his return to England: ” I think this is the best decision I have made. This is exactly what I think. I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it’s a new chapter, I’m so happy and happy, and I want to keep going, make history, try to help Manchester achieve great results, win trophies and number one of them, winning big things “. But according to a Spanish journalist, the former player of real Madrid favored a departure to another English team.





Manchester City were due to sell this summer