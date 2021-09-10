Mercato: This is how Pep Guardiola missed the huge Cristiano Ronaldo blow!

Football – Mercato
Cristiano Ronaldo ended up returning to Manchester United this summer. But according to some sources, the Portuguese striker favored another team.
Cristiano Ronaldo may have signed the last big contract of his career during the month of August. The 36-year-old Portuguese striker has decided to leave the Juventus one year from the end of his contract. Interested, the PSG had surveyed his entourage, but had made no offer to the Italian team as announced on 10Sport.com exclusively. Ultimately, CR7 engaged with Manchester United, his former team, at least until 2023. Revealed within the Red devils, Ronaldo did not hide his joy when discussing his return to England: ” I think this is the best decision I have made. This is exactly what I think. I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it’s a new chapter, I’m so happy and happy, and I want to keep going, make history, try to help Manchester achieve great results, win trophies and number one of them, winning big things “. But according to a Spanish journalist, the former player of real Madrid favored a departure to another English team.
Manchester City were due to sell this summer
According to the Spanish journalist, Guillem Balague, which works in particular for CBS, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent had priority to join the Premier League, but not Manchester United. According to this source, the player wanted to join Pep guardiola To Manchester City. The attacker was also announced in the viewfinder of Citizens throughout the last summer transfer window. The Catalan technician did not remain insensitive to the qualities of CR7, author last season of 29 Serie A goals, even if he refused to raise this subject at a press conference on Friday: ” The possible arrival of Ronaldo this summer? Now the market is closed. If I spoke with Cristiano? My role is not to talk to players from other clubs “. Despite its public statements indicating otherwise, the Juventus had been looking for a way out of the Portuguese international for several months. But why did the operation fail? As indicated Guillem Balague, Manchester City, who had recruited Jack Grealish, had to sell an offensive player to start the operation Cristiano Ronaldo. The Premier League side had notably tried to part ways with Bernardo Silva, of Raheem sterling and of Gabriel Jesus, in the viewfinder of FC Barcelona. But in great financial difficulty, the club blaugrana decided to throw in the towel in these cases, questioning the plans of Pep guardiola. Aware of the difficulties of Manchester City, Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo had activated a plan B: Manchester United. Originally, the team trained by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had not planned to go on his former player. But when she realized that the 2016 European champion was available, she didn’t hesitate. The Red devils quickly took action, offering a much higher salary than what Manchester City. Wishing at all costs to leave the Juventus, Ronaldo accepted his former club’s proposal after speaking with Sir Alex Ferguson, which he has remained very close to. The player will open a new page of his career. This Saturday he should be on the lawn ofOld Trafford to challenge Newcastle, twelve after his last Premier League game.