Mercedes-AMG gets electrified with the GT 63 SE Performance and EQS 53

While waiting for the AMG One hypercar, Mercedes-AMG is electrifying itself with the plug-in hybrid GT 63 S E Performance and the electric EQS ​​53. These two large sedans develop respectively up to 843 and 761 hp.

While waiting for the AMG One hypercar, the sports division of Mercedes presents its first two electrified models, with the plug-in hybrid GT 63 S E Performance and the electric EQS ​​53. The preparer of Affalterbach must indeed change its activities, while its thermal sports are more and more taxed. Mercedes-AMG is obviously not the first manufacturer to take this path. Porsche, for example, is the brand whose share of plug-in hybrids in its sales in France was the highest in the first half of 2021 (source: Argus PRO), these vehicles having accounted for 67.3% of the manufacturer’s registrations. The AMG GT 4-door Coupé inaugurates the E Performance label Like its rival Porsche Panamera, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupé now sees its range topped by a hybrid version. Unlike the upcoming C 63 AMG, which will swap its V8 for a four-cylinder, hybridization is not a question of downsizing in the case of the GT 63 S E Performance, which inaugurates this new label.

Thus, it takes the V8 4 l biturbo of the GT 63 S, which alone sends up to 639 hp and 900 Nm of torque to all four wheels. It is associated with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, positioned on the rear axle of the GT 63 S E Performance. This engine develops up to 150 kW (204 hp) and 320 Nm of torque. Together, it achieves a maximum cumulative power of 843 hp and an equally impressive peak torque of 1470 Nm. By way of comparison, a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid develops up to 700 hp and 870 Nm.

Regarding the battery, priority has been placed on liquid cooling, which operates directly at the level of the cells, but not on capacity, the ultra sporty sedan having to be satisfied with 6.1 kWh. This only allows it to travel 12 km in electric mode. This ridiculous electric range may not be enough to encourage drivers to recharge their car … Perhaps they will be motivated by the promise of mind-boggling performance for such a sedan, which will have to be charged to be able to draw its full potential. Thus, it only takes 2.9 s to reach a speed of 100 km / h, which is three tenths better than the 63 S version, and less than 10 s to reach 200 km / h. The maximum speed is announced at 316 km / h. The mass of the machine is not specified, while the versions without hybridization already exceed 2 t.

Despite its hybridization, the GT 63 SE Performance will receive a penalty of at least € 12,552 in France, due to approved CO2 emissions from 196 g / km. However, this is much less than the € 30,000 penalty that must be paid to afford a non-hybrid GT 63 S, already sold for more than € 175,000. The prices for this E Performance version are not yet known.

The EQS electric sedan enters the AMG workshops Obviously, when you put your fingers in the socket, you don’t get half-electrified. Thus, in addition to the first plug-in hybrid in its history, AMG presents its first electric car. It is a sporty version of the large EQS sedan, recognizable by its Panamericana grille and other body elements. Recommended article: The AMG version of the EQS uses the suffix 53, already used for models equipped with an in-line six and which are not the most radical AMG variations. In the case of the EQS 53 AMG, it is obviously not an inline six that powers the beast, but a duo of electric motors. One drives the front axle and the other the rear axle, for a cumulative power of 484 kW (658 hp), or even 560 kW (761 hp) by checking the AMG Dynamic Plus option. The maximum torque then increases from 950 to 1020 Nm. Until then, the range of the EQS was capped by the 580 version, developing 385 kW (523 hp).

0 to 100 km / h is announced in 3.8 s, or 3.4 s with the AMG Dynamic Plus package, and top speed at 220 km / h, or 250 km / h with the AMG Dynamic Plus package. To benefit from maximum performance, however, the state of charge must be at least 80%.

The EQS 53 is therefore much less sporty than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, or even a Tesla Model S Plaid. However, it wants to be more luxurious. Remember that this is the equivalent of the S-Class in electric and not a real sports car. Its empty mass is also very high with 2655 kg on the scale.

To bring a bit of agility to its EQS AMG, however, Mercedes has equipped it with a steering rear axle system. Thus, the rear wheels can steer up to 9 °, in the opposite direction of the front wheels below 60 km / h, to reduce the turning radius, then in the same direction as the front wheels at a higher speed, to better agility. The large 107.8 kWh useful battery is retained for this AMG version, offering here a range of between 526 and 580 km in the WLTP cycle. However, its cooling has been reworked. Obviously, the same goes for the suspensions, the brakes, or the steering, suitable for sporty driving. The price of this 53 AMG version is not yet known.