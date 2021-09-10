Metroid Dread: Samus Aran explores the planet ZDR and fights terror

Metroid Dread presents itself in depth in a new trailer released by Nintendo. A generous trailer in content, with several attractive gameplay sequences, but also, beware, spoilers.

From the start of the trailer, we can see a quick edit bringing together almost all the enemies already presented so far. Then quickly we are reminded that the saga is based on exploration, and that this episode is named “Metroid Dread“, translatable by …”Metroid Terror“!

Indeed, some of the creatures seen in the video are scary. But if these bosses make us fearful, it is nothing compared to EMMI As a reminder, the Interplanetary Multiform Mobile Explorers – or EMMI – are very advanced robots, sent by the Federation to ZDR to investigate this planet where the X parasites would have survived. However, once there these robots will become as hostile as the rest of the planet, and as we can see in this trailer, track Samus through the levels.

Samus will find its panoply of capacities in order to explore the planet: weapons like rays and missiles, movements like jumping and sliding, etc. different special abilities recovered by Samus during his adventure on ZDR, you will also be able to discover new passages (one of the key elements of the genre Metroidvania). These abilities could also be useful in combat., and serve to neutralize the different EMMI that you will encounter. The special abilities listed here are:





Spider-magnet , allowing movement on walls and ceilings

, allowing movement on walls and ceilings Morph ball , allowing to move in a ball

, allowing to move in a ball Flash shift , allowing to perform a dash in the air

, allowing to perform a dash in the air Storm missile, allowing you to aim and lock multiple targets before launching a missile salvo

The trailer was presented at the same time as the latest Report on Metroid Dread, published on their blog by Nintendo. This details the secrets and history of the Chozo.

The Chozo were a very intelligent and technologically advanced bird-like species who believed their purpose was to bring peace to the entire galaxy. However, this once powerful civilization eventually reached a breaking point and collapsed. Now, the Chozo who remain tend to avoid the galaxy’s spotlight. After Samus lost her parents at a young age, the Chozo took her under their wings and raised her on the planet Zebes. Without the Chozo, there might not be a Samus.

But this time, Samus will have to fight the species that raised her (and passed on some of his DNA, too). Among them, some are armed, some are variations of the species that should give Samus a hard time.

The end of the trailer also allows us to discover the Special Edition of Metroid Dread, and the two Amiibo – representing Samus and an EMMI – which will be offered for purchase to accompany the game. The Special Edition will contain the game (in physics), a Steelbook, holographic cards and a 190-page artbook. Amiibo Samus will allow you to receive a reserve of energy the first time, and recover vital energy once a day thereafter. Amiibo EMMI will make you receive a large supply of missiles the first time, and collect missiles once a day afterwards.

Second trailer, shorter and published in French, with the same edited sequences

As a reminder, Metroid Dread will be released on October 8 on Nintendo Switch. We have already published a preview where we present our opinion on what we have seen of the game so far.