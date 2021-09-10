Michel Barnier causes consternation in Europe

Posted on Sep 10, 2021 4:16 PM

Red alert on the planet Europe. The intervention of Michel Barnier, the European lifelong, ex-commissioner and outstanding Brexit negotiator, now presidential candidate in 2022 in France, unleashed a wave of unanimous consternation after the remarks he made during Republican parliamentary days , Thursday in Nîmes.

His obsession with a necessary takeover of France’s “uncontrolled” migration policy is not new. He detailed it in a column published this summer . Rather, it was his method of curbing it that shocked him. He proposes to set up a “moratorium” to put “a stop to the excesses, to carelessness”. A “break of three to five years” during which the authorities would put a brake on “unconditional” regularizations, family reunification, the issuance of long-stay visas, in particular. Concretely, it calls for “a referendum” which would be organized with two objectives: a “parliamentary control on the quotas of immigrants”, and “a constitutional shield” to “find our freedom of maneuver”.

Legal sovereignty

The stake of this whole process would indeed be to “guarantee that the measures taken […] cannot be ruled out by a French court on the grounds of France’s international commitments ”. “We cannot do all this without having regained our legal sovereignty, by being permanently threatened with a judgment or a conviction by the European Court of Justice or the Convention on Human Rights, or a interpretation of our own judicial institution, ”he said Thursday in Nîmes. It is this unexpected questioning of European rules and justice that has triggered the anger of many observers because what Michel Barnier wants to do simply amounts to exempting himself from European and international treaties.

“What Michel Barnier is proposing is untenable, starting with the establishment of a moratorium, which would be immediately sanctioned by the European Union” explains Thibaut Fleury-Graff, professor of public law at the University of Paris-Saclay. “A State cannot hide behind its constitution to avoid applying European law”.

Bilateral agreements

The unraveling of European law in the migratory field would raise infinite problems. “The right of asylum, underlines the lawyer, comes under European law but it is also enshrined in the French constitution and in the European convention on human rights”. It is therefore impossible to part with it. Moreover, the European treaties do not authorize a member state to free itself from an entire section of European legislation.





If family reunification is singled out as a privileged vector for arrivals in France, it remains very complicated for a State to exempt itself from its obligations because European law in this area often doubles, in particular in France, bilateral agreements with the countries of origin or former colonies, which facilitate these migratory movements and prove difficult to denounce.

Economic visas

Finally, note the experts in migration policy, European law is not so restrictive for member states. One need only take a look at Hungary or Poland to see that their membership of the European Union has not led to a flood of migrants. Specifically, member states are fully in control the number of visas they grant to economic migrants.

Michel Barnier’s proposals particularly denote, coming from a man who has just spent four years negotiating with the United Kingdom, thousands of rules and standards that Europeans are now striving to enforce to the letter by London. Anyone who has been unanimously praised for his negotiating skills knows better than anyone the central role of the rule of law in the life of the European Union.

Noxious atmosphere

Socialist MEP Sylvie Guillaume does not hide his anger: “Michel Barnier’s remarks are very shocking because they amount to contesting the primacy of European law over national rights. It is very meaningful, politically and it discredits him completely ”.

The intervention of the former European commissioner worries all the more in European circles as it intervenes in a deleterious context of contestation of the European authority in certain countries. In Germany where Karlruhe Court has questioned the policy of the European Central Bank and the recovery plan of the 27. And especially in eastern Europe, in Hungary and Poland, governed by openly nationalist and sovereignist parties. The ideas of Michel Barnier are blessed bread for the Polish government which recently affirmed “not to recognize” the judgment of the European Court of Justice, qualifying it of “aggression” towards its country.