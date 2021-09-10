Microsoft talks about improving performance

On the Redmond group’s YouTube channel called Microsoft Mechanics, Steve Dispensa – Microsoft’s vice president for the Windows Management Team – talks in a video about improving performance with Windows 11.

Under the hood, he explains that a lot of work has been done on memory management in order to prioritize the windows of applications running in the foreground, so that they primarily benefit from more CPU power and system resources.

Thus, these are more responsive applications and even if the CPU usage is high, the launch of new applications is done without lag due to this foreground prioritization. It also affects the operating system shell itself (the interface), the browser and the tabs open in Windows 11.

Steve Dispensa also highlights the tab sleep feature in Microsoft Edge after a certain period of inactivity in order to save resources. This is not, however, a novelty unique to Windows 11, but an additional element for the overall optimizations that have a positive influence on battery life.





For waking up, the Microsoft official says that for most users, it will seem almost instantaneous thanks to an optimization of the calls to the hardware components that need to be powered on for better overall memory management, and process priority. lightweight most needed. Waking up from sleep would be optimized by 25%, while at the same time reducing the need for hibernation.

Not to mention a reduced disk footprint

With code optimizations, Windows Hello authentication would be 30% faster. Steve Dispensa further indicates that the disk footprint of Windows 11 has been reduced, notably through the use of more compression technologies. Without counting a cleaning concerning certain preinstalled applications.

In another register, it is recalled that the updates for Windows 11 should be 40% smaller, in particular by downloading only the necessary files from Microsoft’s servers.

” When an online update is offered to a Windows 11 machine, the process compares what is already available on the computer and only retrieves what is needed from the location of the update source. “

By the way, there will indeed be only one feature update per year for Windows 11.