    Milik too short, Sampaoli confirms another forfeit and 3 uncertain players against Monaco

    OM will face AS Monaco this Saturday as part of the 5th day of Ligue 1. Jorge Sampaoli spoke of the state of his group and the uncertainties surrounding the cases of Konrad and Gerson who returned late from their international match …

    Alvaro will not yet be suspended and will therefore be operational against Monaco this Saturday, ditto for Balerdi who should be suspended against Nice. Milik is working hard but is not yet available, Konrad and Gerson remain uncertain for this meeting.

    Gerson, Konrad and Under uncertain – Sampaoli

    “Konrad arrived today, Gerson will join us directly in Monaco. The three qualifying matches complicate things a lot because the players came back very tired. Konrad was unable to train normally. I’ll have to talk to them. We’ll see if de la Fuente will be available. (…) I am very optimistic. Monday Milik will train with the group. He is a very great professional, he will be back very soon. We will see if he is fit to play against Rennes. (…) Amavi and Milik have genes and will be absent. We’ll see if Konrad, Gerson and Under are not too tired to play the game against Monaco… ” Jorge Sampaoli – source: Press conference (10/09/2021)


