Moderna develops vaccine that combines third dose and influenza vaccine

The American pharmaceutical company Moderna, which has already developed a very effective messenger RNA vaccine against Covid-19, is working on a serum that would combine the third dose against Covid-19 and the influenza vaccine.

Will getting the flu vaccine injected at the same time as the Covid-19 vaccine soon be possible? In any case, this is the wish of the pharmaceutical company Moderna, which announced on Thursday the development of a unique vaccine combining a booster against Covid-19 and a dose against the flu, indicates Reuters. “We believe that there is a very big opportunity in front of us, if we can put on the market a highly effective annual pan-respiratory booster”, explains Stéphane Bancel, the general manager of the American laboratory.

A cheaper and less restrictive combined vaccine

After the success of its vaccine against Covid-19, “Moderna could be the first to market this important new opportunity”, underlines the French businessman. “The population will keep the epidemic in mind and will be much more willing to recurrent vaccination,” continues Stéphane Bancel. In addition, a combined vaccine will be less expensive and less restrictive than two vaccines.

At the end of August, the High Authority for Health (HAS) proposed to “simplify the vaccination course by administering the flu vaccine and the one against Covid concomitantly” for the people concerned by copying the campaign of the third dose with that of the flu. Moderna seems to go in this direction and offers even better with this single dose combining the two vaccines.





Moderna is working on 37 other projects

Regarding the possible danger of mixing the two vaccines, the epidemiologist at Médecin Sans Frontières (MSF) Marc Gastellu-Etchegorry told us two weeks ago that he saw no risk: “The mixture of vaccines is something very usual. […] When we carry out vaccination campaigns with Doctors Without Borders in Africa, for logistical reasons, we try not to waste time and we do several vaccines at the same time. So far the various entities working on pharmacovigilance have never identified a problem. “

Moderna is also working on a unique annual vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes many bronchiolitis, especially in infants, as well as other respiratory diseases. According to Les Échos, Moderna is currently working on no less than 37 projects, in particular on vaccines against Zika, against HIV or even CMV (cytomegalovirus).

