MONTCHANIN: The SNCF station has had a facelift to better meet the expectations of travelers

The reception hall has been redesigned, it is connected. There is even a changing table in the toilets. While waiting for surveillance cameras everywhere. But also the raising of the platforms. People with reduced mobility have not been forgotten.

“A more modern, more suitable station”… This is how Philippe Ricci, regional director of SNCF Gares et Connexions, spoke about the Montchanin SNCF station, which has just benefited from an investment program.

It weighs for 80,000 travelers per year. And it makes Montchanin a place of centrality and influence – nothing to do, however, with the drug trafficking case judged at the Court of Chalon sur Saône! -.

The Montchanin ville SNCF station first benefited from an investment of 500,000 euros for its facade and roofs, for the main building.

This Thursday morning, under the chairmanship of Michel Neugnot, vice-president of the Regional Council of Burgundy – Franche-Comté in charge of transport and mobility, accompanied by Dorothé Majewski, regional elected, it is the very attractiveness of the interior from the station, where travelers pass, which was present. The waiting area has been redesigned and modernized, with completely renewed sit-stand furniture and equipped with USB and mains plugs to allow travelers to stay connected. This is useful when you are waiting for a train or it is late.

The signage has also been renewed, with guide strips, and a new deployment of the sound system.

Even the toilets have been redone with the installation of a changing table, as Michel Neugnot was able to verify, not without pleasure, because as he says “it’s like in a restaurant, the toilets, the toilets in sometimes say a lot about the establishment ”.

Obviously all the arrangements made have taken into account the problem of people with reduced mobility, as Philippe Ricci has highlighted. Not to mention real-time information on train movements.

Philppe Ricci also announced 110,000 euros of future investments for the deployment of nine surveillance cameras on the environment of the station.

One is already in place right next to the ticket office. Another investment to come as well: The platforms will be raised in 2024, “for a more modern and more practical station, for the reception of our customers”.

For Eric Cinotti, director of TER in Burgundy – Franche-Comté, it is important to work on the attractiveness of stations. And undoubtedly even more in Montchanin, “connection station, on an important railway junction”.

Mayor of Montchanin, Jean-Yves Vernochet, is not the least happy, because the work was expected. If only to deny those who speculated on a closure of the station. “What is important now is what will be done, because we value the human presence. It is important in our sector ”.

Michel Neugnot, before cutting the ribbon, replied at length and spoke a great deal about the subject of modernity and the challenges for the years to come. By putting forward the notion of modernity, because everything goes very quickly. Including for the SNCF and therefore including for travelers. To read later on crucot-infos …

Alain BOLLERY