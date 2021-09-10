MotoGP Aragón D0 Debriefing Marc Márquez (Honda): “I am in difficulty on one lap, but not on the pace of the race”, etc. (Entirety)

This Thursday, September 9, 2021, Marc Marquez answered journalists’ questions from the Motorland Aragon circuit, as a prelude to the MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon.

We went to listen (via a teleconference software) to the words of the Spanish driver, who will evolve this weekend on a circuit which has been successful for him so far.

As usual, we report here the words of Marc Marquez without the slightest formatting.

Marc, MotoGP is in Aragon this weekend, a circuit that turns anti-clockwise, and therefore with a predominance of left turns. In addition, you have had good results there in the past. What is your level of confidence going into this new round, and do you think you have less physical limitations here, as was already the case at the Sachsenring?

It is clear that this is a circuit that I like, a track that I love, with a lot of left turns and therefore I am going to put less strain on my right shoulder. We will still see what happens, because I must say that the left turns require a position on the bike which is not the most natural. But in the end all that matters to me this weekend is to perform and get results, and I don’t plan on bothering with anything else.

“I will use less force on my right shoulder”

You are used to being very aggressive in the first few laps of the race, but on the other hand you are inexperienced with your ride height device. Is this a factor that will encourage you to show even more aggressiveness at the start of the race?

It is true that in the first laps of the race I always have the habit of looking for a good position. But it is not at all the same as starting a race from the first or second row of the grid, or even further. It’s totally different. This year the first laps were quite irregular on my side: I sometimes won positions, and other times lost.





It’s true that this is supposed to be one of my strong points, but as soon as you gain a little more speed, and as soon as you start the race a little more at the front, then everything becomes easier. At the moment, I’m mostly struggling on the fast laps, but in the race I’m able to show a good pace. It is for this reason that during the first laps I always try to stay attached to the leading group, because if you lose contact with it then you miss your race.

“Aggression at the start of the race is supposed to be one of my strengths”

Do you intend to change your riding style when entering a turn given the grip provided by your bike at the rear?

It all depends on the changes made to the bike. For example with the scooter-style rear brakes, which we haven’t had in the past, I found that not a big improvement. If you make changes in an area, of course, it is because you are struggling in it and are looking for gains there.

Sometimes it works well, other times it doesn’t. It’s true that this year I’m struggling in a lot of areas, including some where I was already in the past. Conversely, it is true that there are new sectors where I am now in difficulty, and where I was able in the past to manage or at least adapt my driving style while now this is no longer possible. So I try to adapt the bike to waste the least time in these areas.