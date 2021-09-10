MotoGP Aragón J0 Debriefing Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): “I’m very consistent this season, and that’s a game-changer”, etc. (Entirety)

This Thursday, September 9, 2021, Fabio Quartararo answered journalists’ questions from the Motorland Aragon circuit, as a prelude to the MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon.

We went to listen (via teleconferencing software) to the words of the French driver, leader of the championship with 65 points ahead of his closest opponent and therefore big favorite for the title six races from the end of the season.

As usual, we report here the words of Fabio Quartararo without the slightest formatting.

Fabio, following your victory at Silverstone two weeks ago, you now have a considerable lead in the championship. However, this weekend we arrive on a circuit that you described as one of the most difficult for you. Is this a cause for concern?

Compared to last year, I now have completely different sensations on the bike. Moreover, on the other tracks that I do not like, I have been rather quick so far this season. This is of course not my favorite place here, but I will try to do my best as usual and fight for the best positions.

What is the key to your domination this season?





I think what I missed last year was consistency. I remember being quick in Jerez, Barcelona and even Misano, but in the end there were just too many ups and downs. This year, however, I am very consistent, and that is a game-changer because I believe that this is really the key to fighting for the championship.