MotoGP Aragón J1 Debriefing Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha / 7): “a bee in the neck but everything is OK”, etc. (Entirety)

This Friday, September 10, 2021, Fabio Quartararo answered journalists’ questions from the Motorland Aragón circuit, at the end of the first day of the MotoGP Grand Prix de Aragón.

We went to listen (via teleconferencing software) to the words of the French driver, leader of the championship with 65 points ahead of his closest opponent and therefore big favorite for the title six races from the end of the season.

As usual, we report here the words of Fabio Quartararo without any formatting.

Fabio Quartararo : “It was a good day, but just I encountered a lot of traffic during the attack on the clock and I couldn’t do a lap. But it’s still not bad because being less than half a second from Jack (Miller) with this traffic satisfies me rather because I know the potential that we have. I have a bee in my neck and at the time it hurt a lot, but everything is OK. Overall I’m really happy because the first run was really good this afternoon. In the second run we changed something that didn’t turn out to be good, but I stayed with the feeling of confidence I had in the first run with a pace of 48.5. “

Yesterday you said it might be the worst track for you. But what you did today is pretty good, right?

“It’s really good and I wasn’t expecting it because when I saw that I was P4 or P5 I wasn’t attacking like hell and I thought everyone would do the same as me. Normally, when my chief engineer gives me a sign like this (thumbs up), I say to myself “OK, that must be a good rhythm”. In the second run I struggled a lot because we tried something on the bike we had in mind this morning but it definitely wasn’t working. But my pace was still 49.3, which isn’t too bad. But the first run was much much better. “

If we look at the different sectors, it seems that you are wasting time in the fourth, and perhaps a little also in the second …

“In the second, it’s very clear: if you look at the pace in the second sector, it’s pretty good, but for the start of the stopwatch I encountered a lot of traffic and I couldn’t finish my lap. . And for sector four, I can’t tell you much. We compared with Cal Crutchlow and he has a very good fourth sector because he had a good draw. Unfortunately, I had an old engine and the bike was very low RPM, and we know the horsepower isn’t the best. So those three things together meant that we weren’t very good, and I’m struggling on the last corner as well. So I think Sector 4 is one of the worst sectors on the calendar, but I have some great ideas for improving it tomorrow. “

How was the initial test with Jack Miller?

“The test was fun. We had a good start but Jack got away as soon as he put on the fourth. But it was great fun because we left more or less at the same time. “

Is there something special tonight on the safety committee’s agenda?

” I’ve no idea ! I intend to go there. Normally I don’t really like going there but I want to go to this one. I do not know the program of the safety commission. “

You seem more consistent on this circuit than you thought before: is it the bike or the driving?

“It’s a combination of the two and I was quite surprised with my pace in the first run because I was really consistent and still managed to have a good pace. So I’m happy with this pace and of course I watched the pace of my opponents: Bagnaia was also very consistent despite a crash. In any case, I think we can be satisfied with what we did today. Like I said in English, we tried something on the bike during the second run but it didn’t work at all. So, to see! “





FP1 / FP2 classification of the Grand Prix of Aragón MotoGP:

