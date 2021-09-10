My Million online draw

The Euromillions draw week concludes with a new jackpot of 17 million euros which will be at stake today. Everywhere in France, millions of players will try their luck and more widely in Europe, tens of millions of grids will be played. If the record Loto winnings of 26 million euros attracts more players in tomorrow’s draw, the My Million raffle will make it possible anyway to make a French millionaire tonight.

Update of 09/10/20221 at 8:45 p.m.: a My Million winning code won on the internet

Tonight, the My Million draw has been won on the internet for this 73rd draw of this year 2021. The result of this draw will be followed by the combination of the Euromillions of this September 10 posted online from 9:15 pm today.

At the end of the Euromillions draw which made a big winner in Spain on Tuesday evening, it is a whole new pot which is proposed this Friday evening to the players of the European lottery. The € 17 million jackpot could change your life and make it much more financially peaceful. The draw on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 attracted 17 million players in Europe for 1.3 million winning grids.

In addition to the big winner, three players climbed to rank 2, pocketing € 166,558 by finding 6 of the 7 correct numbers. In France, the lucky ones won only € 16,683 for two players at rank n ° 3 and the luckiest Belgians won € 887 at rank n ° 4.

Today, play your grid online before 8:15 p.m. for € 2.50, the Euromillions draw might make you the next lucky one.

Play a Euromillion grid online before 8:15 p.m. this Friday, September 10, 2021

If you want to play for the Euromillions draw this Friday evening, you will have to pay the sum of € 2.50, or € 3.50 if you play with the Star Plus option.

For each grid that you are going to buy, you will be entitled to a My Million code allowing you to be maybe raffled for a gain of 1 million euros.

To play Euromillions tonight, follow the 3 steps below:





Open an account on FDJ.fr in a few minutes , either not from a computer or directly from your mobile phone.

, either not from a computer or directly from your mobile phone. Select your lucky numbers or play a flash grid then pay your grids for € 2.50 per single grid.

or play a flash grid then pay your grids for € 2.50 per single grid. Confirm your bet before 8:15 p.m. this Friday, September 10 and wait for the announcement of the result from 9.15 p.m.

€ 17,000,000 Imminent result! To play

My Million draw result: a French millionaire this Friday evening

The My Million winning code for this Friday, September 10, 2021 will be distributed from 8:50 p.m., with the hope of seeing one of you, the reader, win the jackpot for 1 million euros.

Every Tuesday and every Friday a Frenchman is guaranteed to win the jackpot at My Million, that person could be you today.

Result of the Euromillion draw: the combination of this September 10 online from 9:15 p.m.

The 7 winning numbers of the winning combination will be counted from 9:15 p.m. this Friday, September 10. Tonight, the Euromillion result should be watched by millions of people, including tens of thousands of French people. We will make every effort to offer you the winning numbers as soon as they are published, then you announce the earnings report (table) from 10 p.m.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about the Euromillions My Million

What is the amount of the Euromillions jackpot this Friday, September 10, 2021?

The amount of the Euromillions jackpot stands at 17 million euros, this is a new throw-in following a draw won on Tuesday evening in Spain.

Until what time is it possible to play Euromillions this Friday evening?

You will be able to play a Euromillions grid until 8:15 pm this Friday evening. Online on the FDJ.fr site or at a point of sale, the maximum time to play remains the same.

At what time can we follow the results of the Euromillions today?

To follow the winning numbers of the Euromillions draw for this Friday, September 10, we invite you to consult this page from 9:15 p.m. Then, around 22:00, it is the publication of the earnings report that will be made.