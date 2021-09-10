Nasal vaccine against Covid: promising results for a French laboratory





In the race for the vaccine against the Covid, France was left behind on the starting grid against American, English or German laboratories. With delays taken by the Sanofi laboratory, no vaccine against the disease is yet “made in France”. But this is without counting on the French research team BioMAP from the University of Tours and INRAE, the National Research Institute for Agriculture, which unveiled Thursday, September 9 the first results deemed satisfactory from their work on a nasal vaccine against the virus. This would not only neutralize the current variants of the virus but would also block contagiousness.

“The preclinical tests carried out in the laboratory demonstrate the efficacy of the candidate vaccine after two nasal immunizations spaced 3 weeks apart, both in terms of immune response and early neutralization of the original virus and its variants, blocking any risk of contamination. by a vaccinated individual “, describe Inrae and the University of Tours, in a press release. According to them, the added value of this vaccine lies in its ability to cut transmission between individuals, by acting directly on the nasal mucosa. “Technically, the vaccine will be administered using a small adapter placed at the end of a needle-less syringe, allowing diffusion within the nasal cavity”, specifies INRAE. These first results, obtained from tests conducted on animals, have not yet been published in a scientific journal.

This vaccine without adjuvant, which relies on researchers and industrialists based in France, could also serve as a booster in the population already vaccinated “in order to prevent the transmission of the disease”, according to the head of the BioMAP research team Isabelle Dimier-Poisson who specified that the tests succeeded in obtaining “100% survival” on mice vaccinated then infected with Covid, against “100% mortality” on unvaccinated mice. The clinical phase (trials conducted on humans) is scheduled for the second half of 2022, with marketing in 2023, the press release said.

