Netflix is ​​getting impatient and pushing the Ministry of Culture to act

Now, that Netflix is ​​paying for French and European audiovisual creation, the American giant is demanding the implementation of the compensation promised by the government.

The streaming cador is getting impatient. On August 24, Netflix filed an appeal against the Smad decree, forcing platforms to invest in audiovisual creation. Entered into force on July 1, it sets the investment share at 25% of platform turnover, against certain advantages, particularly in terms of media chronology. But the rewards are long overdue.





Netflix gives two months to the Ministry of Culture

Spending has started for Netflix, without the new media timeline reducing the time it takes to stream recent movies on SVOD platforms. The various actors were urged to find a common agreement, with a period of reflection. Broadcasters, private channels and platforms are negotiating with the aim of establishing from when Netflix and others can broadcast co-produced films on their platforms, but no decision has yet been made. Canal + is the most fervent opponent of the measure, considering that if the delay is very short, it will no longer have any interest in being a pay channel and paying more than the streaming services.

The market leader therefore sent a letter to the Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot to contest this decree. By this action, Netflix thus opens an additional period of two months to resolve the situation. The Minister of Culture said at the end of August that a decree imposing a new media chronology was already ready on her desk. If no agreement is reached, the government could thus impose the necessary time limit: if no agreement is found, Netflix could thus exhibit on its platform the films it finances 14 months after their theatrical release, but in the event of a agreement, a period of 12 months would be possible, against 36 months previously.

Source: Le Figaro