Netflix: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in disaster movie

This year Christmas risks turning into a disaster. The platform will broadcast Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Under the tree, surrounded by colorful packages, Netflix subscribers will have a big surprise on the platform. On December 24, in time for the end-of-year celebrations, Netflix will broadcast Don’t Look Up, the new feature film from Adam McKay. The director of Vice and The Big Short: the heist of the century this time will focus on the adventures of two poor astronomers who are embarking on a gigantic media tour to warn humanity that a comet is heading towards Earth and is about to destroy it.

If the narration seems to correspond in every way to the intrigues of the films of the genre, we can obviously count on the filmmaker and screenwriter to take an uncompromising look at these characters. The first trailer is also rather encouraging.





A casting in the firmament

To recount this apocalypse, Adam McKay called on the crème de la crème of Hollywood. To play the two main characters, Netflix has called on two big names. It is Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence who will lend their features to Doctor Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky. Meryl Streep, Chris Evans and Cate Blanchett will also be in the game. Finally, we will find Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet (decidedly of all the meetings) respectively in the skin of the husband of the President and of a certain Quentin.

A screening in the cinema

It had been a long time since Netflix had passed through the doors of the cinema. The platform, several years later Marriage story, will thus propose Don’t look up in some rooms. The goal is obviously to be able to participate in the Oscars, while the rules of the game should change in 2022. As a reminder, before the pandemic, a film had to be released in theaters to be able to compete. As cinemas gradually closed their doors across the world, the Academy had temporarily relinquished this prerogative, it should be back for the 2022 ceremony.