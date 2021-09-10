Netflix’s John Winstead review

John wink

Who knew that a former stuntman armed with a small budget of $ 20 million was going to kick the Hollywood anthill like that? In 3 films and 300 murders (some have counted), the saga John wick has all but saved the American brawl from the yoke of post-Michael Bay blockbusters, their silliest gimmicks and their brash karcher-ridden offspring. Like the The Raid in Indonesia, it has spawned several imitators. The recipe is simple : a relatively stripped-down narration, an invincible anti-hero, surgical choreography, careful staging and a big dose of digital violence.

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, visual effects composer promoted to director on The Hunter and the Ice Queen, this Kate apply the formula to the letter; to the point, like others before him, to replicate the color palette experimented a little by John wick 2, many by John wick 3. Supervised by Lyle Vincent, familiar with the exercise since he had illuminated the sublime paintings of Daniel Isn’t Real, the photography intends to capture the futuristic charm of Japanese megalopolises, in which almost the entire story takes place. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and her young protégé Miku Martineau therefore evolve in an invading pink neon jungle, excessively over-aesthetic, especially when the heroine embarks on a digital chase that Joseph Kahn would not deny.

50 shades of pink

Full contact

Kate therefore draws awkward lessons from the adventures of Mr Wick, but it retains their main quality, namely the care taken in fights. On a tatami, in the middle of the street, in a club or in the middle of an equipped kitchen, the choreographies coordinated by the director of second team Jonathan Eusebio (passed by Ninja Assassin, some Marvel, Expendables where the John wick), move quite a bit.

Very invested, visibly delighted to be playing the badass at the discretion of the obligatory idling plan, Winstead dislocates the scoundrel with a certain agility. Inspiration is obvious, especially when the film reproduces identically one of the reloading duels of the 3th opus of the saga with Keanu Reeves, but the staging, which allows itself some surprising formal daring, does honor to what can almost now be called a sub-genre.

And everyone puts their hand in the paw. Customary of B series as beta since he was also at the origin of one of the retirement pensions of Bruce Willis, Extraction, the screenwriter Umair Aleem aims for efficiency by adding to this series of muscular executions a postulate worthy of the Van Dammiens pretext pitches. Irradiated, Winstead has her last 24 hours to complete her revenge, and gets adrenaline pumping as she slowly transforms into a sort of rabid critter. It feels like the 1990s, and so much the better : the crétinerie of the time is perfectly adapted to the massacres choreographed in vogue.

Sunglasses, even at night





Tokyo Shaking

Still on the model of the 1990s, Kate clearly wishes to stand out thanks to its decor, kind of technological Japan dreamed of by Western culture. The feature film takes care to cite the aesthetic clichés of the yakuza film. He even goes so far as to summon a true local cinema legend, the endearing Jun Kunimura, in the classic and sadly under-exploited role of the exhausted gang leader. Aleem and Nicolas-Troyan have fun losing their characters in the maze of a fantasized city, dragging them into the traditional sauna chock full of tattooed bullies, making them face a dangerous underling having everything of the azimuted criminal and Self-destructor typical of Takashi Miike’s best essays.

But where the American cinema without gene of the 1990s would have been content to wallow in the exotic, a production like Kate must camouflage its references under a more considered plot. Thanks to the character of Ani, a young Eurasian rejected by her family of good old local mafia and whose fate will obviously resonate in our heroine, as well as through various twists and turns, the film spoils its own treatment of Japanese culture ; and more generally, the way in which the Yankee action hybridizes, a little bit hard, its codes and those of Japanese cinema.

An endearing duo

A discourse on cultural globalism which in fact overloads a more laborious last act, and which very awkwardly tries to justify the regressive inclinations of the thing. In the same way, this climax tries desperately to forget, during a conversation, its most obvious twist, toasted by any novice of the genre after just a few minutes, and which contaminates with its heaviness. ultimate action sequences.

Very pleasant, moreover, Kate seems to constantly seek to justify himself, and abandons his last fighting sequences, however very, very promising. A small drop in speed which does not prevent the whole from establishing itself as one of the most honest entertainment distributed by the platform. Because to see Mary Elizabeth Winstead cut more yakuza, we will gladly suffer all the tariff increases to come.