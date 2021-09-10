New dinosaur dethrones T-Rex at top of food chain

This new species recently discovered by paleontologists was twice as long and five times as heavy as the T-Rex, says Slate.

It is a scientific discovery that will undoubtedly allow us to better understand the existence of dinosaurs. As ScienceAlert reports in an article spotted by Slate, paleontologists have announced that they have identified an unknown species of carcharodontosaurians, called Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis, which would have been neither more nor less than at the top of the food chain before Tyrannosaurus rex, commonly known as T -Rex.

Experts say this carnivorous dinosaur, which had jagged shark-like teeth, lived 90 million years ago in present-day Uzbekistan. It is thanks to a piece of jaw, discovered in the 1980s within a formation of the Kyzylkum desert in Uzbekistan, that scientists were able to identify this new species present in the region.





Initially forgotten, the skeleton was found in 2019 in the collections of an Uzbek museum and is the subject of more in-depth analyzes. Its dimensions quickly caught the eye of paleontologists who believe that this species was much larger than all the other carnivores identified until then. And for good reason, they explain that the lughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis was twice as long and five times heavier than the tyrannosaurus, thus measuring eight meters long and weighing nearly a ton.

A predator “at the top of its ecosystem”

