Next opponent of PSG, Clermont thanks the Parisians …

A surprise team at the start of the season, Clermont will be on the lawn of the Parc des Princes on Saturday. For the greatest pleasure of the Auvergne trainer.

The Parc des Princes will be full on Saturday for the reception of Clermont. And the astonishing start to the season of the promoted Auvergne, third in Ligue 1 after the first four days, has nothing to do with it. If the Parisian supporters rushed to the ticket office, it is obviously for Lionel messi. Many believed that they were witnessing on this occasion the first steps of the six-fold Golden Ball at the Park in the jersey of the PSG.

Alas, the World Cup qualifiers have postponed this baptism. No regrets for Pascal Gastien, the Clermont trainer. “It’s not a disappointment, there are still some very good players in Paris”, he confided in a press conference two days before the trip to the capital. And the technician from Auvergne to entrust his pleasure to see Lionel Messi or Neymar evolve in Ligue 1. “I am extremely happy,” he said. I cannot thank PSG enough for bringing us this kind of players. Whether it’s Messi, whether it’s Neymar. For French football, it’s extraordinary. “





If they don’t play it won’t hurt me

And Clermont will not come to the Park as an expiatory victim. “We’re going to face a big team. We are focused on the game. Our goal is to try to grab points in Paris. Whether Messi is there or not…, he assured. If they don’t play, I won’t be sorry. They are very, very great players. But for us, that doesn’t change anything. We have a very big game to do. “

And absences on the Parisian side obviously do Clermont’s business. “I’m not going to tell you the opposite, he agreed. But we go there in the same way as if everyone had been there. We need points. We try to take it in every game. I’ve always worked like this. ”