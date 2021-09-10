Neymar belittled against Messi, his sister gets carried away on Instagram!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 20: players at the end of their contract

There is only Neymar to live a contrasting evening despite a goal and an assist in the victory of Brazil against Peru. By his celebration and his settling of scores in front of the press after the match, the star of PSG has indeed put the controversies over his weight on the mat, while another was also gaining momentum.

Indeed, Neymar, author of a bad gesture at the end of the match, was also distinguished by his nervousness during the meeting against the marking at the limit of the Peruvians. On the Globo channel, Galvão, famous columnist in Brazil, did not fail to tackle the player. “Calm down, Neymar, calm down. This is what Neymar lacks a bit. You don’t see Messi doing that. Neymar still lacks this self-control while Messi is targeted as much as him, ”said the observer of the match.

Rafaella defends Neymar, targeted by opponents

A criticism that angered … Neymar’s sister, Rafaella! On her Instagram account, the latter did not fail to step up to defend her brother; “Galvão stops wanting to continue comparing Neymar and Messi. There is none of that, stop it, my son. They’re both chased, they’re both targeted, cool. Go ahead, get out on the field and be targeted like he is and we’ll see if you say nothing … What conduct what … “



