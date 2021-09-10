Neymar, Gerson, Paqueta and Guimaraes in the same return plane

The Parisian Neymar, the Marseillais Gerson and the Lyonnais Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes took a joint plane to return to France after the victory of Brazil against Peru (2-0), this Thursday.

Teammates before becoming rivals again. The Brazilians of Ligue 1 boarded the same plane to return to France, on the night of Thursday to Friday. Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes shared a photo of the four Seleçao players aboard a private jet. He sits next to his club partner, Lucas Paqueta. Gerson, OM midfielder, is at the table as is Neymar.

The four players participated, Thursday, in the victory of Brazil against Peru (2-0) in the context of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Aligned in attack with Gabriel Barbosa, Neymar scored a goal and delivered an assist . He celebrated his achievement by showing off his abs to respond to the controversy over his fitness. At the end of the meeting, he also pushed a rant against the criticisms to which he is the subject. “I don’t know what to do with this jersey any more for the guys to respect Neymar,” he said bitterly.





Neymar should not play PSG-Clermont, OM hopes Gerson

Marseillais Gerson was lined up in the midfield just like Lyonnais Lucas Paqueta. His teammate at OL, Bruno Guimaraes, entered in the 78th minute in place of Casemiro. The late arrival of the Brazilians in France compromises their participation in the 5th day of Ligue 1, this weekend. Neymar should not participate in the PSG-Clermont match on Saturday (5 p.m.). According to La Provence, OM hopes to be able to count on Gerson for his trip to Monaco a little later in the evening (9 p.m.).

The presence of Guimaraes and Paqueta for the Lyon-Strasbourg match on Sunday (9.45 p.m.) is also uncertain. The two players could even miss the first day of the Europa League on the ground of Glasgow Rangers, Thursday (9 p.m., on RMC Sport). The Scottish government has informed OL that it will not let in the two players as well as the Zimbabwean Tino Kadewere who are returning from countries classified “red Covid” by the British authorities. The Rhone club hopes to find an agreement with UEFA to benefit from a derogation by ensuring compliance with a strict health bubble during its stay in Glasgow.

