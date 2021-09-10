Nice: his choice over OM, Montpellier critics … The truths of Delort – football

Presented by OGC Nice on Friday, striker Andy Delort explained his choice to join the Aiglons despite the interest of Olympique de Marseille. The Algerian international also deplored the conditions of his departure from Montpellier.

On August 28, OGC Nice performed a great operation during the transfer window of ten attracting striker Andy Delort from Montpellier against a check of 10 million euros.

Helped by the presence of Christophe Galtier on the bench and a successful start to the season in Ligue 1, the Aiglons have got their hands on one of the most expensive scorers in the French league.

Delort does regret not OM

The Gym notably recovered the Algerian in the nose and the beard of another club, Olympique de Marseille, which did not have sufficient cash to fight. One thing is certain, the Fennec does not seem to owe its decision. On the contrary, the occasion of his presentation in front of the media this Friday, the center forward expressed his great joy to join Nice. I am very happy to be here. I take a lot of pleasure. Everything I expected, I got it today, said Delort.

As soon as we spoke, we saw that we had the same ambitions. I liked the project. We came to an agreement and we tried to move forward as quickly as possible, has how the native of Ste. Without much surprise, the latter confirms in particular having had the choice because of OM’s interest. Dj, today I am in front of you, so that means that my choice was to come here. Of course, these were two projects … after that it was I who made my decision, along with my family too. And like I told you, I don’t regret it and I am very proud to be here.

The people of Montpellier have vexed the Algerian

Clear words that demonstrate the strong will of the 29-year-old striker to advance with Nice. Leaves to irritate some of the supporters of Montpellier, very critical of Delort since his departure due in particular to his status as captain. This subject touches the African champion, who would have liked to know a happier separation after having scored 47 times in 106 games with the MHSC.





I understand that the supporters of Montpellier were owed. Afterwards, there are a lot of messages which upset me a little. It went a little further than I thought. In love stories, the more love there is, the more hate there is. (…) But I thank Laurent Nicollin, who is an exceptional chairman, whom I greatly esteem, underlined the new number 7 niois. It’s up to him to write a new story with the Gym!

