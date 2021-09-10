Nice-OM incidents: Rivere will not appeal after the sanctions of the LFP: “Our duty is to assume our faults”

I invited the Marseillais not to forget what happened, but to look to the future, to talk about football

“Our first job is to ask ourselves what we can do to make sure this never happens again, added Jean-Pierre Rivere, who said to himself “gen for shareholders (editor’s note: from the club) who will see this show“. Fair or not fair, it doesn’t matter. Our duty today is to take responsibility for our faults. I wish we would stop this permanent ping-pong. I spoke about it at the end of the disciplinary committee. I invited the Marseillais not to forget what happened, but to look to the future, to talk about football. This is no longer the time for controversy. “





League 1 Navas-Donnarumma: A poison for PSG, goalkeepers and Pochettino 2 HOURS AGO

If the Nice management filed a complaint against the supporter suspected of having made a Nazi salute, others could arrive for the ultras who participated in the incidents of the meeting, relays RMC. “Paradox of history, it’s been years that we ask for nets (protection). The net arrived just a few days before Marseille. The net is there and will be put. We also ordered a net for the Ray grandstand., announced Jean-Pierre Rivere. We make sure that there is total security for the next match. “

A choice confirmed by INEOS

When we made the decision to acquire OGC Nice, the passion of its supporters was an essential element of our reflection (…) But the safety of supporters, families, children and players is just as essential for INEOS . On August 22, we crossed a line that must never be crossed again“, he writes in particular, before endorsing the Nice choice:”We accept our sanction because we consider it fair under the circumstances“. This decision not to appeal was confirmed at the end of the afternoon, via a press release published on the OGC Nice website and signed by Bob Ratcliffe, Managing Director of INEOS Football. ““, he writes in particular, before endorsing the Nice choice:”“.

League 1 Procuratorate plans to appeal Boateng’s conviction 3 HOURS AGO