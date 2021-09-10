Nice-OM: INEOS warns Nice supporters

On Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP decided to replay the Nice-Marseille match and imposed two penalty points, one of which was suspended, plus three games behind closed doors at the Gym. While the President of Nice Jean-Pierre Rivère announced that the Riviera club would not appeal against these sanctions (see the 12.40 p.m. brief), the owner of the OGCN, INEOS, considered that they were logical.

“We have been sanctioned by the Professional Football League for our behavior. And rightly so. It will cost us between 1 and 4 points and could jeopardize the European qualification next season. We accept our sanction because we consider it fair given the circumstances. INEOS believes in a strong competitive spirit, in passion both on the pitch and in the stands, but will never accept violent or threatening behavior, ”one read in a press release.





The English company did not appreciate the behavior of the Nice supporters who invaded the lawn to do battle with the Marseille players. “When we made the decision to acquire OGC Nice, the passion of its supporters was an essential part of our thinking. We like to see in the stadium this passion for our team. But the safety of the supporters, the families, of children and players is just as essential for INEOS. On August 22, we crossed a limit which must never be crossed again “, warns the president of INEOS Football, Bob Ratcliffe.

Read 7.859 times – by Romain Rigaux on 09/10/2021 at 6:47 p.m.



