Nice: the pressure from INEOS after the incidents against OM! – Soccer

The owner of OGC Nice, INEOS, reacted this Friday to the sanctions imposed on the Aiglons by the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP following the incidents that occurred during the Nice-OM match on August 22. The English group took the opportunity to issue a warning to troublemakers.

INEOS Football President Bob Ratcliffe.

On Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP ruled on the fate of the Nice-Marseille match (August 22), interrupted in the 76th minute after an invasion of the field by Niois supporters. The Gym, considered the main culprit, coped with two penalty points, one of which was suspended, plus three games behind closed doors. The meeting will be replayed.

INEOS accepts sanctions

While the Niois president Jean-Pierre Rivre announced on Friday that the Azur club would not appeal against these sanctions, the owner of the OGCN, INEOS, considered that they were logical. We have been sanctioned by the Professional Football League for our behavior. And rightly , said INEOS Football president Bob Ratcliffe in a press release.

The English group recalls that these sanctions could cost the club dearly at the end of the season. This will cost us between 1 and 4 points and could compromise the European qualification next season, said the press release. We accept our sanction because we consider it fair under the circumstances.

INEOS warning

As a reminder, many Niois fans had entered the lawn to settle with the Marseille players when Dimitri Payet returned, towards the stand, a bottle he had received in the back. INEOS believes in a strong competitive spirit, in passion both on the pitch and in the stands, but will never accept violent or threatening behavior. , warns the owner of Les Aiglons.





Before raising the tone to warn his supporters. When we made the decision to acquire OGC Nice, the passion of its supporters was an essential part of our thinking. We like to see this passion for our team in the stadium. But the safety of supporters, families, children and players is just as essential for INEOS. On August 22, we crossed a line that must never be crossed again , warns Bob Ratcliffe. The message got through.

